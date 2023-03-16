SVB’s $9.5 Billion Venture Unit Included Large Investments in Andreessen, Sequoia, Documents Show

As potential buyers circle the remnants of Silicon Valley Bank and its affiliates, one asset could be particularly appealing: the company’s venture capital arm. The unit manages $9.5 billion with stakes in many of Silicon Valley's top-tier venture firms, including Sequoia Capital, giving it indirect access to some of the tech industry’s most valuable startups, such as Stripe.

Previously unreported documents show SVB Capital invested $234 million in Sequoia Capital through two SVB funds as of May 2022. The SVB unit also invested $173 million in Andreessen Horowitz funds through the two vehicles, which were raised in 2018 and 2021, along with $145 million in fintech-focused Ribbit Capital’s funds, according to a presentation SVB shared with prospective investors last year. (See a chart of 10 SVB fund holdings below.)