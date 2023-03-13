The Information Pro: SVB Held Money for Nearly 1,000 Private Tech Investors See the list

Customers and bystanders from a line outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch on Monday, March 13, 2023, in Wellesley, Mass. Photo by AP.
markets

SVB’s Failure Means ‘Easiest Money’ for Startups Is Gone

Photo: Customers and bystanders from a line outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch on Monday, March 13, 2023, in Wellesley, Mass. Photo by AP.

After Chris Herndon raised $9 million from venture capitalists for his travel startup The Guild five years ago, he wanted to take out a loan to pad the firm’s finances. He went with Silicon Valley Bank over JPMorgan, which had more onerous lending terms. SVB also had a closer relationship with his startup’s lead venture investor.

While he got to know other lenders that cater to startups over the years, Herndon thinks the sudden failure of SVB could shrink a crucial source of funding for young firms. “It’ll be a lot harder to get a venture loan,” said Herndon, who also co-founded Apartment List. “I don’t know if the other guys can come in and pick up the slack.”

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Briefing startups crypto
There’s No Perfect Place for Silicon Valley to Park its Cash
By Martin Peers · March 13, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
A Wellesley, Mass., police officer glances at his watch as customers and bystanders form a line outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch location, Monday, March 13, 2023, while waiting for the branch to open, in Wellesley, Mass. Photo by AP.
Finally, there’s an advantage to being broke—you never have to worry about where to put your cash! The failure of three banks in the past few days, and today’s sell-off in the stocks of First Republic and other banks, has put the spotlight on the inherent risk in bank accounts. Of course, putting your money into bonds or stocks is much riskier than the typical bank account, as the past year has...
Latest Briefs
 
Qualtrics Accepts Silver Lake’s $12.5 Billion Buyout Bid
By Kevin McLaughlin · March 13, 2023
Most of BuzzFeed’s Cash Was at SVB
By Sahil Patel · March 13, 2023
Amazon and Rivian Consider Ending Exclusivity Agreement
By Theo Wayt · March 13, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Exclusive
Silicon Valley Bank CEO Tells VC Clients to ‘Stay Calm’
By Erin Woo, Amir Efrati, Lauren Tara LaCapra, Michael Roddan, Kate Clark and Kaya Yurieff
Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker on Thursday told top venture capitalists in Silicon Valley to “stay calm” amid concerns around a capital crunch that wiped nearly $10 billion off the bank’s market valuation.
An SVB Financial Group chart displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, US, on Friday, March 10, 2023. Photo by Bloomberg.
Breaking startups venture capital
Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s Collapse
By Kate Clark, Cory Weinberg, Aaron Holmes and Maria Heeter
The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sowed panic at hundreds of startups and venture capital firms that banked there and now must seek new ways to pay employees and access funds from their investors and customers.
Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive
Silicon Valley Bank Told Some Customers Money Transfers Are ‘Backed Up’
By Kate Clark and Michael Roddan
Silicon Valley Bank on Thursday told at least four clients that wire transfers could be delayed, and the bank’s support phone lines were recently inaccessible.
The Silicon Valley Bank office in New York. Photo via Bloomberg.
startups venture capital
U.S. to Backstop All SVB Deposits; Regional Banks Look Likely to Prevail in Sale
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
The U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Sunday they would fully backstop the deposits of Silicon Valley Bank.
Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., on Friday March 10. Photo by Bloomberg
Q&A markets
Bank Execs on SVB Fallout: ‘2,000 Times Better If a Buyer Comes In’ This Weekend
By Amir Efrati
Thousands of businesses and investors are panicking after federal regulators on Friday froze their assets at Silicon Valley Bank in what was the second-biggest bank failure in U.S.
Navan CEO Ariel Cohen. Photo via Navan.
Exclusive startups
No ‘Sugarcoating’: Travel Startup Navan’s Turbulent Ride Toward an IPO
By Cory Weinberg
Ariel Cohen took the stage sipping champagne before 9 a.m. in front of more than 3,000 of his employees last month.