T. Rowe Marked Down Cross River Stake Ahead of Banking Sector Meltdown

Venture-backed Cross River Bank, a key partner to companies including Affirm and Coinbase, rode the coattails of the crypto and fintech boom—as well as a pandemic-era government business lending program. Now, as both sectors struggle with the impact of rising interest rates, some are losing faith in Cross River’s potential.

Mutual fund giant T. Rowe Price, which invested in Cross River when it raised money at a $3 billion valuation last year, slashed the value of its shares 26% percent in December, according to a previously unreported securities filing made in late February. And as that markdown occurred before last month’s series of bank collapses, which focused attention on crypto-friendly banks and hurt the stock prices of small banks, more valuation cuts could be on the horizon.