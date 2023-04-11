Opinion: The little-understood 83(b) election can save you a boatload of money—if you do it right.Read More

Banks
startups venture capital

T. Rowe Marked Down Cross River Stake Ahead of Banking Sector Meltdown

Venture-backed Cross River Bank, a key partner to companies including Affirm and Coinbase, rode the coattails of the crypto and fintech boom—as well as a pandemic-era government business lending program. Now, as both sectors struggle with the impact of rising interest rates, some are losing faith in Cross River’s potential.

Mutual fund giant T. Rowe Price, which invested in Cross River when it raised money at a $3 billion valuation last year, slashed the value of its shares 26% percent in December, according to a previously unreported securities filing made in late February. And as that markdown occurred before last month’s series of bank collapses, which focused attention on crypto-friendly banks and hurt the stock prices of small banks, more valuation cuts could be on the horizon.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Briefing startups crypto
Here Comes the Startup Panic
By Jessica E. Lessin · April 11, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Garry Tan, CEO of YC. Photo by Getty.
Tech startups and investors have had a tumultuous few months. There was the crypto meltdown, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and, before that, the overall economic fallout from the weak economy and hammering of tech stocks. And as the dust has settled, there’s a new vibe in the air: concern—even a little desperation.
Latest Briefs
 
U.S. Adults Are Overwhelmingly Skeptical of Crypto, Pew Research Finds
By Akash Pasricha · April 11, 2023
Arm Listing to Get Sign-Off from SoftBank CEO
By Cory Weinberg · April 11, 2023
Amazon Seller Hit with First FTC Fine for ‘Review Hijacking’
By Theo Wayt · April 11, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Tiger founder Chase Coleman. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive venture capital
Tiger Global Tried to Sell VC Fund Stakes in Latest Sign of Strategy Shift
By Kate Clark
Tiger Global Management, the most prolific investor in private tech companies during the recent boom, also invested in dozens of venture capital firms as it sought to forge closer ties to the young startups those funds backed.
Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive microsoft google
AI Developers Stymied by Server Shortage at AWS, Microsoft, Google
By Aaron Holmes and Anissa Gardizy
Startups and other companies trying to capitalize on the artificial intelligence boom sparked by OpenAI are running into a problem: They can’t find enough specialized computers to make their own AI software.
Art by Shane Burke/Shutterstock
Exclusive asia ai
Sequoia and Other U.S.-Backed VCs Are Funding China’s Answer to OpenAI
By Juro Osawa
A boom in artificial intelligence startup funding sparked by OpenAI has spilled over to China, the world’s second-biggest venture capital market.
OpenAI President Greg Brockman. Photo via OpenAI
Exclusive microsoft startups
The OpenAI Coder Who Spun Tech On its Head
By Jon Victor
Greg Brockman needed a win. In 2017, Brockman—then chief technology officer of OpenAI, a 50-person nonprofit at the time—was worried about getting left in the dust by bigger rivals like DeepMind, an AI lab owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet.
YC CEO Garry Tan. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Garry Tan’s First Big Move as Y Combinator CEO Roils Founders
By Kate Clark
The first big change made by Y Combinator’s new CEO and president Garry Tan—to shutter a fund investing in mature startups so it could sharpen its focus on much younger companies—has set off an uproar among founders backed by the esteemed startup accelerator.
From left: Nichole Wischoff, Helen Min, Meena Harris and Erica Wenger. Photos via Wischoff Ventures, Phenomenal Ventures and Erica Wenger.
Deals startups venture capital
Cash Dries Up for VC Newcomers
By Kate Clark and Becky Peterson
When Helen Min and Meena Harris started raising money for their debut venture capital fund in January of last year, they expected that their combined 30 years of experience at tech companies would allow them to collect $15 million, a standard first-time fund target.