Sequoia Capital’s Mighty StruggleRead more

The Weekend
ai enterprise venture capital culture Published

Taking Stock of Sequoia’s Miserable Year

Jon Steinberg

Hi, welcome to your Weekend.

You won't find many venture investors who are shedding tears for Roelof Botha. As only the fourth person to lead Sequoia Capital over the past 51 years, Botha now occupies a seat at the very highest echelons of the trade. 

But despite his lofty perch, little has gone easy for Botha since he was handed the reins last summer. As Kate and Abe explore in this weekend’s cover story, Silicon Valley’s most prestigious firm has been beset with crises large and small over the past tumultuous year—some of Botha’s making, some not. 

While he can’t receive direct blame for the plummeting valuations of Sequoia’s portfolio companies, or for the firm’s awkward entanglements with private Chinese companies like Bytedance (China is partner Neil Shen’s fiefdom), Botha does have some things to answer for.

His firm’s $800 million, zero-strings-attached investment in Elon Musk’s Twitter, for instance, looks foolhardy now that Musk has destroyed at least 50% of the company’s value over the past 6 months. Botha also has earned some limited partners’ ire with his insistence on holding onto public equities for longer. His “evergreen” investing philosophy looked great on paper during the salad days of 2021; but it looks much less certain now.

Still, Botha and Sequoia share a certain stolidity that could see them through the current maelstrom. And if things turn further south, he can always go back to what he studied at college in Cape Town, South Africa: actuarial science. There are always good jobs in insurance—unless AI takes those too.

Now onto this Weekend’s stories...

the big read

Sequoia Capital’s Mighty Struggle

Year one of Roelof Botha’s tenure atop Sequoia has been remarkably stormy, marked by billions in devalued investments, a Twitter bet gone awry and a cold war over its stake in ByteDance. Abe and Kate spoke with three dozen people closely connected to Botha and Sequoia, revealing the storied firm’s recent stumbles.

market research

Hacking Mother’s Day: What Tech Leaders Are Buying the Moms in Their Lives

Mark it down: Mother’s Day is next Sunday. To brainstorm gift ideas beyond flowers and chocolates, Annie asked some of Silicon Valley’s best and brightest what they’re ordering for the holiday, from lab-grown diamonds to gourmet spices. 

how ai built this

Staring at the Black Hole Sun: Generative AI Artists Deconstruct Their Viral Videos

A pizza commercial from your nightmares. A Burning Man reel that almost looks real. A Christopher Nolan–style WWII trailer. These are among the crush of AI videos that have popped up everywhere in recent weeks. Margaux speaks with three AI video creators to learn how they wield their uncanny magic. 

INTO THE METAVERSE

Hands Up, This Is a (Virtual) Robbery!

Nevermind Meta’s stumbles: Bank of America and other large U.S. companies are slowly turning to the metaverse to train employees on safety, sell new products and connect remote teams. Lauren dives into the corporate metaverse—more interesting than you’d think!—and meets the founders and executives who are banking on it. 

Watching: #CoronationTok
By the time you read this, some U.S.-based royal watchers will have been awake since 4 a.m. on the East Coast to tune into King Charles III’s coronation. Others, like myself, will have slept in, catching the highlights later on social media. Since this is Britain's first coronation in 70 years, it’s also the first accompanied by instant analysis on TikTok and Instagram. As you sip your morning cuppa, pop over to Amanda Matta’s TikTok. The “royalTEA” observer is breaking down the whole affair, with an emphasis on the Harry and Meghan of it all. (Prince Harry will attend, but the Duchess of Sussex and their children are sitting this one out.) For fashion highlights, turn to Elizabeth Holmes—no, not that one—on Instagram. TikTokers @notaroyalexpert and @theroyalwardrobe are also likely to post smart explanatory videos, but your best bet might be heading to the #coronation hashtag and scrolling until your thumbs and eyes can’t take it anymore. —Annie

Generating: Infinite Grimes
While Drake is furious that AI models are stealing his vocals, Grimes is telling her fans to go right ahead and deepfake. The ever-contrarian artist launched Elf.Tech this week, a program that allows anyone to use an AI model trained on her voice. She’s even offering a 50/50 royalty split and full creative control over her voice—assuming creators keep it “tasteful.” (Her list of verboten subjects is slim: no “Nazi anthems” or “baby murder songs.”) For Grimes, it’s an test-case in “killing copyright” and embracing an inevitable AI future. Her experimentation is also a luxury; Grimes left Columbia Records last month, so she’s unbound by the dictates of music executives, who are increasingly terrified that AI could hurt profits and creativity. Grimes certainly doesn’t mind leaving a little destruction in her wake. “The point,” she tweeted, “is to poke holes in the simulation and see what happens even if it’s a bad outcome for us.”  —Margaux

Noticing: Earth’s new Facebook friend
When Mike Schroepfer, the recently departed Meta chief technology officer, unveiled his new climate tech fund this week, he earned a round of applause from many in Silicon Valley. But not from Om Malik, who has covered how tech moguls invent and reinvent themselves since the 2000s. Malik had a pointed, if cynical, take on the news: Schroepfer’s fund represents the “the Silicon Valley equivalent of being ‘born again’ after having made your millions from helping destroy the fabric of civic society,” wrote the former founder of tech news site GigaOM. It is worth asking: Is the former Zuckerberg deputy really laundering his reputation by backing Earth-saving startups, just as other wealthy people have done through their philanthropies? Or does Schroepfer genuinely want to fix the planet? Malik’s reservations aside, perhaps it’s a bit of both. —Abe

Makes You Think

One more reason robots will never run Hollywood.

Until next Weekend, thanks for reading.

—Jon

Weekend Editor, The Information

Jon Steinberg is the Weekend Editor at The Information. He is a former editor-in-chief of San Francisco magazine and senior editor at New York magazine, where his work won many National Magazine Awards.
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Into the Metaverse ar/vr Finance
Hands Up, This Is a (Virtual) Robbery!
By Lauren Tara LaCapra · May 6, 2023 7:00 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller
Until late last year, Bank of America branch staffers would learn how to handle a potential stick-up through guidebooks and online videos. Today, tellers are immersed in a 3D virtual reality environment, in which a gunman aims a weapon at them or furtively hands them a threatening note demanding money. The bank measures tellers’ reactions and the time it takes them to respond to a...
Latest Briefs
 
DOJ Probing Binance Over Possible Russian Sanctions Violations
By Aidan Ryan · May 5, 2023
Sequoia Let LPs Withdraw Capital Early From Evergreen Fund
By Kate Clark · May 5, 2023
Instacart’s Order Volume Growth Slows in First Quarter
By Martin Peers · May 5, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Roelof Botha, senior steward of Sequoia Capital. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller for The Information (photo Getty)
The Big Read venture capital
Sequoia Capital’s Mighty Struggle
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
One day in March, Sequoia Capital assembled a show of force: a private summit on artificial intelligence hosted at the firm’s airy offices in San Francisco’s Mission District.
Ryan Williams, CEO of Cadre. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others Scrambling
By Maria Heeter and Cory Weinberg
A flock of big-name investors—Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive Capital, Founders Fund and even Jack Ma and George Soros—piled into Cadre six years ago at an $800 million valuation, seeing potential in its promise to bring commercial real estate investing to the masses.
Sam Altman in Tokyo in April. Photo by AP
Exclusive startups ai
OpenAI’s Losses Doubled to $540 Million as It Developed ChatGPT
By Erin Woo and Amir Efrati
OpenAI’s losses roughly doubled to around $540 million last year as it developed ChatGPT and hired key employees from Google, according to three people with knowledge of the startup’s financials.
Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive microsoft ai
Scared of Leaking Data to ChatGPT? Microsoft Tests a Private Alternative
By Aaron Holmes and Jon Victor
Not everyone trusts OpenAI’s ChatGPT. While the new artificial intelligence–powered chatbot has proved popular with some businesses looking to automate business tasks, other companies, such as banks, have avoided adopting ChatGPT for fear that their employees would inadvertently give the chatbot proprietary information when they use it.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive ai
TikTok Is Developing AI-Generated Video Disclosures as Deepfakes Rise
By Kaya Yurieff
Some viral TikTok videos may soon show a new type of label: that it’s made by AI. The ByteDance-owned app is developing a tool for content creators to disclose they used generative artificial intelligence in making their videos, according to a person with direct knowledge of the efforts.
Data Point
Pay Falls for Many Tech Workers as the Downturn Hits Home
By Kalley Huang
Reduced profits and declining share prices hit many tech workers last year where it hurts—in their wallets.