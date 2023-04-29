Bohdan Skitenko has been working in the design industry, producing 3D art and animation, for around five years. But it was when version four of generative AI image creator Midjourney was released in November 2022 that he began thinking about pivoting his career toward a more artificial intelligence–integrated one.

“I realized that this is the future,” said Skitenko, 21, who lives in Dnipro, Ukraine. “Neural networks remove this barrier between the creator and technical knowledge needed to create any graphics.”

Skitenko started testing Midjourney for art projects he was working on. Rather than spending hours poring through the internet to find specific reference images, he could simply type a text prompt into the platform’s Discord server, where much of the action takes place, wait a few minutes and then marvel at the results. At first, the text prompts Skitenko input into the model were unwieldy and vague, producing results that didn’t quite end up how he wanted. But he learned. “After a couple of evenings, I was able to create exactly what I needed while saving a lot of time,” he said.