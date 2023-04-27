Through Sunday—save 50% on The Information Pro Get Pro

Elon Musk. Photo by Bloomberg.
Tesla Replaces South Korea Chief as Musk Meets With Head of State

Photo: Elon Musk. Photo by Bloomberg.

Tesla is shaking up its top leadership in South Korea just one day after CEO Elon Musk met with South Korea’s president to discuss further investment in the country.

Yvonne Chan, a regional director for Tesla’s business in Thailand and Taiwan and close deputy to Tesla automotive head Tom Zhu, has added South Korea business to her responsibilities, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Chan, who previously served as country director for Korea from 2018 to 2020, replaces Austin Kyungho Kim, who is currently on leave from Tesla, the person said.

