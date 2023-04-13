Google, Meta Struggle to Figure Out Employee ReviewsRead More

Photo: Shutterstock
Dealmaker
venture capital

The AI Rush Could Shake Up Venture Capital's Ranks

Photo: Photo: Shutterstock

We probably all know by now that artificial intelligence, particularly generative AI, is venture capital’s current obsession. What’s interesting, though, is that firms like Spark Capital and Greylock Partners, respectable outfits but generally not considered in the same league as Sequoia Capital or Benchmark, have led the industry’s latest push into the sector. Successful bets could propel them to VC’s upper echelons. 

Not that Sequoia has been absent from the latest chapter of the AI wars: It just made an investment in legal startup Harvey AI at a valuation of $150 million, according to Insider. And its partners have made their interest in generative AI known. But they’ve put far less firepower behind the industry lately compared to Spark, for instance, which this year has led massive investments in OpenAI competitors Anthropic and Adept AI Labs. Spark even hired OpenAI’s former head of product to help lead AI investments, as I reported this morning. 

What’s going on? One interpretation is that Sequoia, burned by its adventures in crypto, wants to demonstrate to its limited partners that it has learned its lesson. Recall that it hasn’t even been two years since Sequoia, in December 2021, briefly changed its Twitter bio to this: “We help the daring build legendary DAOs from idea to token airdrops.” That year, the firm did at least 10 crypto deals and unquestionably developed a bad case of crypto fever. Then in 2022, its star crypto portfolio company, FTX, blew up, and Sequoia had to apologize to its LPs, a rare show of remorse from VC’s crown jewel. 

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Creator Economy startups
Creator Database Tops 350 While Deals Slow to a Trickle
By Isabelle Sarraf · April 13, 2023 3:50 PM PDT
Chart by Shane Burke
Our latest update to the Creator Economy Database shows signs of life in the industry despite doom-and-gloom fundraising totals. We tallied 15 U.S.-based creator startups that raised money in the first quarter of this year, all of which were early-stage funding rounds. We also added more than two dozen startups as well as tracked the closure or sale of three others. Here’s more of what...
Latest Briefs
 
Walmart Sells Bonobos For 75% Less Than What It Paid
By Ann Gehan · April 13, 2023
San Francisco Police Arrest Tech Consultant in Bob Lee Killing
By Kevin McLaughlin · April 13, 2023
Cybersecurity Firm Zscaler Parts Ways With Chief Marketing Officer
By Kevin McLaughlin · April 13, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive microsoft google
AI Developers Stymied by Server Shortage at AWS, Microsoft, Google
By Aaron Holmes and Anissa Gardizy
Startups and other companies trying to capitalize on the artificial intelligence boom sparked by OpenAI are running into a problem: They can’t find enough specialized computers to make their own AI software.
Photo by Shutterstock.
Exclusive enterprise
Cybersecurity Firm Zscaler Loses Coveted Spot in Gartner Ranking Due to ‘Sales Arrogance’
By Kevin McLaughlin
Competition between the two of the biggest cybersecurity firms selling software monitoring employee access to cloud applications and data is set to intensify after influential market research firm Gartner cut its ranking on the market leader, Zscaler.
YC CEO Garry Tan. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Garry Tan’s First Big Move as Y Combinator CEO Roils Founders
By Kate Clark
The first big change made by Y Combinator’s new CEO and president Garry Tan—to shutter a fund investing in mature startups so it could sharpen its focus on much younger companies—has set off an uproar among founders backed by the esteemed startup accelerator.
From left: Nichole Wischoff, Helen Min, Meena Harris and Erica Wenger. Photos via Wischoff Ventures, Phenomenal Ventures and Erica Wenger.
Deals startups venture capital
Cash Dries Up for VC Newcomers
By Kate Clark and Becky Peterson
When Helen Min and Meena Harris started raising money for their debut venture capital fund in January of last year, they expected that their combined 30 years of experience at tech companies would allow them to collect $15 million, a standard first-time fund target.
Art by Clark Miller
Market Research
Roadie Revolution: The Stunning New Tech on Silicon Valley Bikes
By Tim Stevens
As a technology, the bicycle hasn’t changed much since 1885, when designer J.K. Starley decided to use a chain to drive the rear wheel.
Illustration by Matheus Costa.
google facebook
Google, Meta Struggle to Figure Out Employee Reviews
By Mark Matousek
Last year, Google cut the number of employee performance reviews it conducts annually from two to one, responding to complaints that twice-a-year reviews consumed too much time.