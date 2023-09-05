The Artists Using Midjourney

You may have heard about Midjourney, a generative artificial intelligence company that specializes in creating images from text prompts and visual inputs. My colleague Kate Clark today published an in-depth profile of the startup, whose founder David Holz refuses to take venture capital and hosts the service on Discord, a chat application popular with gamers.

Some artists fear generative AI programs may make their work obsolete, or unfairly use their work to train the models. But others are employing the technology in their work.