In an Unusual Move, Nvidia Wants to Know Its Customers’ CustomersRead more

Photo generated by Midjourney.
AI Agenda
ai venture capital

The Bear Case Against Large-Language Model Developers

Photo: Photo generated by Midjourney.

When Axios on Monday reported on Google’s plan to revamp Assistant—its voice assistant that competes with Apple’s Siri—with technology based on large language models, it got us thinking about a trillion-dollar question that has consumed the tech industry for months. Which software companies will benefit most from the LLM boom: upstart LLM providers like OpenAI and the firms that are chasing it; tech giants like Google, Meta Platforms and Microsoft that develop or license the LLMs; or the flurry of startups trying to bring the tech to the everyday lives of consumers and enterprise workers?

At first blush, the biggest incumbents seem well positioned to quickly incorporate LLMs wherever they might be useful. (And we’re hearing great things about Gemini, the suite of LLMs Google is developing for all its products.)

But investors including Spark Capital and Greylock have placed sizable bets on general-purpose LLM developers. All told, more than $12 billion in VC money has gone into about six LLM providers in the past year, according to The Information’s Generative AI Database. To be sure, about $10 billion of that amount is effectively going to OpenAI from Microsoft’s large coffers, but the other investments are nothing to sneeze at.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
AI Agenda ai venture capital
The Bear Case Against Large-Language Model Developers
By Stephanie Palazzolo · Aug. 1, 2023 7:00 AM PDT
Photo generated by Midjourney.
When Axios on Monday reported on Google’s plan to revamp Assistant—its voice assistant that competes with Apple’s Siri—with technology based on large language models, it got us thinking about a trillion-dollar question that has consumed the tech industry for months. Which software companies will benefit most from the LLM boom: upstart LLM providers like OpenAI and the firms that are chasing it;...
Latest Briefs
 
Blue Owl Capital Leads Loan for $6.5 Billion New Relic Buyout
By Maria Heeter · July 31, 2023
Google Cuts Assistant Staff in Generative AI Reboot
By Kevin McLaughlin · July 31, 2023
Amazon Touts Same-Day Delivery Expansion
By Theo Wayt · July 31, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, left, and Apple CEO Tim Cook. Photos by Getty.
Exclusive apple Finance
How the Partnership Between Apple and Goldman Sachs Soured
By Lauren Tara LaCapra and Wayne Ma
Apple and Goldman Sachs were in test runs before embarking publicly on one of the biggest-name partnerships ever between tech and finance.
The skyline of Kuwait City. A Kuwaiti royal family member is reportedly backing a stealth cloud startup. Photo by Getty.
AI Agenda microsoft amazon
AI Agenda: The Mysterious AI Data-Center Startup Hiring From AWS, Azure, Meta
By Anissa Gardizy
Save the Date: Next Thursday, Aug. 3, join Aidan Gomez, co-founder and CEO of Cohere , an OpenAI rival valued at $2 billion, and Edo Liberty, founder and CEO of Pinecone , one of the hottest young AI infrastructure startups, for a live audio chat with subscribers.
Sequoia Capital's Menlo Park, Calif. campus. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Dealmaker venture capital
Why VC’s Platform Teams Are on the Chopping Block
By Kate Clark
Shortly after the exit of five of its partners, Sequoia Capital let go of seven members of its in-house recruiting and talent team, sending a clear signal to other firms that it’s time to reevaluate the platform teams, which grew exceedingly large during the record bull run.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with one of the company's graphics processing units. Photo by Getty.
semiconductors ai
In an Unusual Move, Nvidia Wants to Know Its Customers’ Customers
By Anissa Gardizy
Nvidia plays favorites with its newest, much-sought-after chips for artificial intelligence, steering them to small cloud providers who compete with the likes of Amazon Web Services and Google .
Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read microsoft startups
How Blind Became the App Silicon Valley Bosses Love to Hate
By Paris Martineau
Alex Shin was pretty sure he’d just screwed up the deal. It was early 2021 , and Shin was pitching a couple of investors from the venture capital arm of Cisco Systems on the idea of investing in Blind—an app used by millions of workers at tech companies and employers to anonymously gossip about compensation, the horrors of dating in San Francisco and everything in between.
Org Charts semiconductors
CEO Jensen Huang Runs Nvidia With a Strong Hand
By Kevin McLaughlin
Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, the chip designer powering the artificial intelligence boom, has a hand in nearly every aspect of the company’s day-to-day operations.