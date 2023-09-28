The Beginning of the AI Phone Wars

Y Combinator’s Garry Tan Goes to the MatRead more

For years, Silicon Valley has been trying to figure out if hardware companies can generate venture scale returns, given the example of high-profile, venture capital–backed disappointments like Essential Products and Magic Leap. This challenging environment makes The Information’s recent reporting—that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and iPhone designer Jony Ive are discussing building an artificial intelligence–powered device—all the more intriguing. 

An Ive and Altman product—potentially bankrolled by SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son—has a better shot at success than most startups. The pair will need all the skills, connections and money they can get, given the hurdles facing newcomers. As a reminder of those challenges, Lululemon said earlier this week that it would stop selling internet-connected mirrors. Those are the pricey gadgets made by Mirror, which Lululemon bought in 2020 for $500 million. The sale was a great deal for Mirror’s investors, but the devices seemed destined for the hardware dustbin.

Designer Jony Ive and OpenAI’s Sam Altman Discuss AI Hardware Project
By Jessica E. Lessin and Stephanie Palazzolo
Jony Ive, the renowned designer of the iPhone, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have been discussing building a new AI hardware device, according to two people familiar with the conversations.
From left to right: Blair Effron, Robert Pruzan and David Handler. Photos by Getty; Tidal Partners.
Exclusive Finance
Disputes, Employee Misconduct Rattle Centerview's Silicon Valley Dreams

By Michael Roddan
By Michael Roddan
The San Francisco Bay Area–based bankers at Centerview Partners, the investment bank that advised Silicon Valley Bank’s owner and Credit Suisse through recent turmoil, got two doses of bad news last week.
Exclusive startups entertainment
MasterClass Takes a Crash Course in Frugality

By Paris Martineau
By Paris Martineau
MasterClass had a problem with the shoot featuring its latest star instructor, Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger.
Exclusive microsoft ai
How Microsoft is Trying to Lessen Its Addiction to OpenAI as AI Costs Soar

By Aaron Holmes
By Aaron Holmes
Microsoft’s push to put artificial intelligence into its software has hinged almost entirely on OpenAI , the startup Microsoft funded in exchange for the right to use its cutting-edge technology.
Exclusive startups ai
Y Combinator's Garry Tan Goes to the Mat

By Kate Clark
By Kate Clark
Garry Tan was in his happy place. Surrounded by food trucks and techies basking in San Francisco’s September sun, the CEO of Y Combinator snapped selfies with entrepreneurs as he meandered through a crowd of 2,700 attendees at the startup accelerator’s annual alumni event.
The Big Read policy
Europe Has Figured Out How to Tame Big Tech. Can the U.S. Learn Its Tricks?

By Chris Stokel-Walker
By Chris Stokel-Walker
Late last month in Belgium, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) had a pressing question for Paul Tang, a Dutch politician and member of the European Parliament.