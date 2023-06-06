A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’Read more

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase. Photo by Bloomberg.
News Analysis
crypto

The Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios for Coinbase

Photo: Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase. Photo by Bloomberg.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Coinbase today, alleging a wide range of securities violations, kicks off what will likely be a yearslong legal battle that holds the key to Coinbase’s future. If the SEC wins, it will be all but impossible for the crypto giant to do business in the U.S.

The SEC alleges that Coinbase has been operating an unregistered securities exchange, broker and clearinghouse, and combining those functions into one platform. To register with the regulator, Coinbase would likely have to separate those operations, mirroring the structure of traditional financial services. The crypto exchange has argued that it’s impractical or even impossible for crypto firms to do so, because blockchain technology has made these kinds of financial intermediaries irrelevant.

startups venture capital
Sequoia Capital’s U.S. Partners May Reap China Gains Even After Split
By Kate Clark, Juro Osawa and Natasha Mascarenhas · June 6, 2023 2:09 PM PDT
Neil Shen, left, and Roelof Botha. Photos by Getty.
Sequoia Capital on Tuesday told investors that by the first quarter of next year it would fully separate its U.S. and China venture capital operations, ending an 18-year run during which Sequoia Capital China became China’s most successful VC firm and drove outsize returns for Sequoia’s global investors. But the separation, anticipated for years and related to a growing geopolitical...
SEC Asks Court to Freeze Binance.US Assets
By Aidan Ryan · June 6, 2023
CFPB Says Banks That Use Chatbots Risk Legal Breaches
By Michael Roddan · June 6, 2023
CareRev Exec Addresses Allegations About Founder in Email
By Paris Martineau · June 6, 2023
Instacart CEO Fidji Simo. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups Finance
Growth Wanes at Instacart, Gopuff
By Cory Weinberg
Grocery upstarts Instacart and Gopuff haven’t been able to deliver two things at once this year: growth and profits.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Photo by Bloomberg
semiconductors ai
Why Nvidia Aids Cloud Rivals of AWS, Google and Microsoft
By Anissa Gardizy
Nvidia’s business of selling chips for artificial intelligence is going gangbusters, but the company faces a looming problem.
CareRev co-founder Will Patterson stepped down as CEO last week. Art by Clark Miller
Exclusive startups venture capital
A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’
By Paris Martineau
Will Patterson was on a hot streak. As the co-founder and CEO of CareRev—a gig-work platform sometimes described as an “Uber for nurses”—he saw his company’s business surge during the pandemic as hospitals and clinics scrambled to find healthcare workers.
Tim Cook. Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive apple ar/vr
Apple’s Learning Curve: How Headset’s Design Caused Production Challenges
By Wayne Ma
If Apple unveils its long-awaited mixed-reality headset next week as expected, it will represent the company’s riskiest gamble on a new product since the iPhone.
Adam D'Angelo photograph by Ko Sasaki. Art by Clark Miller
The 1:1 ai
Adam D’Angelo’s Endless Quest to Answer Everything
By Arielle Pardes
Adam D’Angelo is basking in an “ endless summer ” of artificial intelligence. A few weeks before he and 350 industry peers released a bizarre, one-line statement warning that AI could herald a nuclear-level extinction event, the 38-year-old co-founder of Quora told me he actually sees more upside in AI than downside.
PRO
Introducing The Information’s Generative AI Database
By Kalley Huang
OpenAI’s ChatGPT launched six months ago, igniting a boom in generative artificial intelligence.