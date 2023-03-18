The Instant Oral History of the Silicon Valley Bank CollapseRead More

The Weekend
ai markets media/telecom Published

The Best of Times (for AI), the Worst of Times (for Your Bank)

Jon Steinberg

Hi, welcome to your Weekend!

Deep breath, everyone. The last 10 days have been a doozy. First came the Great Regional Bank Panic of 2023, which essentially wiped out the previous weekend for anyone operating in the startup ecosystem. In the cover story below, our team recorded the stories of two dozen tech leaders, including Rippling CEO Parker Conrad, who not only spent the week raising $500 million for his own firm, but also helped protect his sister’s goat farm as well. A literal GOAT! 

Then came the polar opposite of a bank collapse: A major new product launch by OpenAI, which unveiled its scarily smart new GPT-4 model on Tuesday. Arielle had a front-row seat to the excitement, attending an AI meetup at Maverick Ventures in San Francisco the following day. It was a euphoric capstone to her three-month reporting tour of the city’s feverish AI scene.

And lastly, we heard growing death knells for TikTok, as the federal government stepped up threats of a national ban. This is a big concern for the app’s investors and employees, obviously, but it is also a mega opportunity for every social media company whose lunch has been eaten by the Chinese-owned business the last few years.

That sound you hear? A thousand Silicon Valley entrepreneurs scraping together new algorithmic video apps using GPT-4-powered generative AI. But that is a story for another weekend.

the big read

‘We’ve Got to Take Care of Our People’: The Instant Oral History of the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

Founders with cash stuck in SVB. Fintech CEOs profiting from the upheaval. Venture capitalists acting as both arsonists and firefighters. An SVB employee watching everything unravel from the inside. We present a collection of uniquely harrowing stories from two dozen people directly affected by the banks meltdown. 

first look

Seeking Cerebral Valley: A Photographic Tour of San Francisco’s AI Underground

Yet another tech renaissance is gathering strength in the city, complete with a new generation of transplants, a new “it” company and a new (if disputed) nickname. Arielle and photojournalist Laura Morton document the “Cambrian explosion of AI” happening right beneath our feet. 

Meltdown memoir

Five Years in Five Days: How I Panicked, Pivoted and Ultimately Survived as My Bank Melted Down

The Information’s founder and CEO Jessica Lessin on following her journalistic instincts—while making far too many wire transfers—in a  moment of crisis for her business.

Listening: An audible Ambien
We’ve all had some sleepless nights lately. But rather than turn to some fancy sleep tech as a remedy, I suggest a new weekly podcast, “Drifting Off with Joe Pera.” In each episode, Pera, a stand-up comic and Adult Swim alum, meanders pleasantly from a central topic (soup, clocks) to many tangential ones (favorite “comfort watch” movies, a 16th century battle between feuding Swiss factions). His droll, calm humor feels like you’re being tucked in by a well-stoned uncle. “In theory, sleep isn’t hard,” Pera says in Episode 1, his voice like a glass of warm milk. “It’s about quiet and dark—and not owing anyone an unreasonable amount of money.” I’ve appreciated his assistance. If I had to give the pod a letter grade, it’d be: Zzz. —Abe

Noticing: Visualizing the downturn
After a very chaotic week, it’s worth a reminder that we’re also coming off of a very chaotic year. Widespread layoffs, a slowdown in venture funding and a drop in startup valuations have all left the tech world bruised. Still, it can be hard to really picture the damage—which is why the data visualizations in this Rest of World story are so eye-opening. Issie Lapowsky and Erin Wong pair fine reporting with clever graphics that show how funding dried up in different regions of the world and where layoffs hit the hardest. It’s a stunning example of data transforming into narrative, and one of the few pieces I’ve seen that take a global view on how tech is faring. —Arielle

Watching: Two tasty tech trailers
After last year’s mini-boom in Hollywood tech company dramas, it’s been a bit of dry spell. Well, the drought is about to be over. The Information newsroom just received screeners for “Mrs. Davis,” a Peacock series premiering next month from Damon Lindelof (“The Watchmen,” “Lost”). It’s about the world’s most powerful AI and the Catholic nun who’s trying to stop it. No word yet if ChatGPT-4 makes a cameo. Another trailer just dropped for “Blackberry,” an origin story for the device super-glued to the hands of stockbrokers, reporters and U.S. presidents throughout the early 2000s. Think “The Big Short” for BBMers, documenting the meteoric rise of the crackberry…until Steve Jobs came along. The show comes out in early May, confirming that this will indeed be a very Silicon Valley spring. —Annie

Makes You Think

It really is so simple, guys. 

Until next Weekend, thanks for reading.

—Jon

Weekend Editor, The Information

Jon Steinberg is the Weekend Editor at The Information. He is a former editor-in-chief of San Francisco magazine and senior editor at New York magazine, where his work won many National Magazine Awards.
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Opinion startups economy
SVB Is Dead. Long Live SVB.
By Jason Pontin · March 18, 2023 9:00 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller.
We all know how it began. It started on March 9, when the run on Silicon Valley Bank made the innovation economy totter and threatened a global financial crisis. It continued on March 10, when SVB failed and it became clear that anyone who hadn’t gotten their money out yet was stuck, facing payroll in just five days with no clear way to meet it. I cannot recall how many times I told...
Latest Briefs
 
Rippling Raises $500 million to Ease SVB-Linked Payroll Crunch
By Laura Mandaro · March 17, 2023
Coinbase Exploring Overseas Derivatives Trading Platform
By Akash Pasricha · March 17, 2023
Silicon Valley Bank Parent, SVB Financial, Files for Bankruptcy
By Nate Becker · March 17, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
The Silicon Valley Bank office in New York. Photo via Bloomberg.
startups venture capital
U.S. to Backstop All SVB Deposits; Regional Banks Look Likely to Prevail in Sale
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
The U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Sunday they would fully backstop the deposits of Silicon Valley Bank.
Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive markets startups
How JPMorgan Maneuvered During the Fall of Silicon Valley Bank
By Lauren Tara LaCapra and Michael Roddan
When Silicon Valley Bank was crumbling last week, eyes turned to the biggest lender in the country—the bank that had stepped in to save failing competitors during the financial crisis in 2008, whose CEO has been called “America’s banker” and whose views and decisions influence the corporate world.
YC CEO Garry Tan. Photo: Bloomberg.
Deals startups venture capital
Y Combinator to End Late-Stage Startup Fund, Lays Off Staff
By Kate Clark and Erin Woo
Silicon Valley startup accelerator Y Combinator won’t raise another continuity fund, which backs mature private tech companies, two people familiar with the matter said.
Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive
Wall Street Firm Pounces on SVB Implosion With Offer to Buy Deposit Claims
By Maria Heeter
At least one Wall Street firm is sensing an opportunity in the panic around failed Silicon Valley Bank.
FDIC member Dedra Dorn (center left) speaks with individuals in line outside Silicon Valley Bank's headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., on Monday, March 13, 2023. Photo by AP.
Opinion economy
Where the Venture Community Goes From Here
By Hemant Taneja
March 9, 2023, will be remembered as a sad day in Silicon Valley’s history. We have been through crises before—the Japan Inc.
Customers and bystanders from a line outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch on Monday, March 13, 2023, in Wellesley, Mass. Photo by AP.
markets
SVB’s Failure Means ‘Easiest Money’ for Startups Is Gone
By Cory Weinberg and Maria Heeter
After Chris Herndon raised $9 million from venture capitalists for his travel startup The Guild five years ago, he wanted to take out a loan to pad the firm’s finances.