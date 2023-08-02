The Bill Comes Due for Microsoft’s AI Push

For the past year, Microsoft has been racing to add capacity to its Azure cloud computing platform, especially for customers seeking to train and run artificial intelligence applications. Now the cost of that effort is becoming visible.

Microsoft’s capital expenditures—primarily purchases of hardware and software—in the second quarter exceeded $10.7 billion, up 23% from the same quarter a year earlier and the highest quarterly capex in the company’s history. Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood told investors last week that the number will climb even higher in each of the next four quarters.