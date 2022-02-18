When Danny Casale tells me he is “completely, fully doxxed,” a series of nightmare images flash through my mind: videogame designers bombarded with rape and death threats, SWAT teams swarming the homes of innocent people, journalists inundated with crude photos. For me, and I imagine for most people familiar with the term, “doxxing” still carries devastating and sinister connotations.

But Casale, a New York–based artist and founder of non-fungible token project Coolman’s Universe, simply means he uses his full name, not a pseudonym, when identifying himself online. By comparison, Casale’s colleague “Ryan,” the head of community at Coolman’s Universe, is “partially doxxed.” Ryan is his real first name, but only the Coolman’s team is privy to his surname. He even sent Casale his LinkedIn account when he was applying to be Coolman’s head of community—a faux pas in the crypto community, which prefers to vet job candidates based on their “on-chain” resumes revealing their activity on the blockchain.

To reveal or not reveal one’s real name has long been a question of paramount importance to the crypto world, starting back in 2009 when bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto chose to remain pseudonymous, establishing anonymity as a fundamental right for crypto adherrents. When a Newsweek journalist attempted to out Nakamoto in 2014, Reddit users were so furious, they suggested revenge-posting the reporter’s “address, license plate and picture of her home.”