Feb. 18, 2022 11:00 AM PST

When Danny Casale tells me he is “completely, fully doxxed,” a series of nightmare images flash through my mind: videogame designers bombarded with rape and death threats, SWAT teams swarming the homes of innocent people, journalists inundated with crude photos. For me, and I imagine for most people familiar with the term, “doxxing” still carries devastating and sinister connotations.

But Casale, a New York–based artist and founder of non-fungible token project Coolman’s Universe, simply means he uses his full name, not a pseudonym, when identifying himself online. By comparison, Casale’s colleague “Ryan,” the head of community at Coolman’s Universe, is “partially doxxed.” Ryan is his real first name, but only the Coolman’s team is privy to his surname. He even sent Casale his LinkedIn account when he was applying to be Coolman’s head of community—a faux pas in the crypto community, which prefers to vet job candidates based on their “on-chain” resumes revealing their activity on the blockchain.

To reveal or not reveal one’s real name has long been a question of paramount importance to the crypto world, starting back in 2009 when bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto chose to remain pseudonymous, establishing anonymity as a fundamental right for crypto adherrents. When a Newsweek journalist attempted to out Nakamoto in 2014, Reddit users were so furious, they suggested revenge-posting the reporter’s “address, license plate and picture of her home.”

The Briefing Venture Capital Startups
A Vibe Shift in Venture
By Nick Wingfield · Feb. 18, 2022 5:00 PM PST
A London bus advertising Gopuff services. Photo: AP
Earlier this week, The Cut published a story entitled “A Vibe Shift is Coming. Will Any of Us Survive It?” that quickly went viral, at least among the blue checkmark crowd on Twitter (the story was about a possible comeback of decadence in fashion and other parts of popular culture). The Information’s own Berber Jin today identified a different kind of vibe shift that’s happening in startup...
Microsoft Began Talks to Buy Activision Days After WSJ Report
By Wayne Ma · Feb. 18, 2022
FTC’s Khan Gets Several New Advisors
By Josh Sisco · Feb. 18, 2022
Chamath Palihapitiya Steps Down as Virgin Galactic Chair
By Aidan Ryan · Feb. 18, 2022
