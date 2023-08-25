The Brain-Body Investment Survey: What 500 Subscribers Are Spending to Boost Their Performance

Silicon Valley has long been the haunting ground of the ultramarathon runner, the supplement stacker and the quantified selfer. But recently, tech leaders' passion for fitness and wellness hacks have spilled over into the mainstream. Blame the growing adoption of nutritional supplements, the dawning acceptance of hallucinogens or the podcast stylings of Andrew Huberman, but what begins in Silicon Valley often ends up permeating the rest of the world.

At The Information Weekend, we’ve been closely tracking tech’s ever-evolving health obsessions, from the new sobriety to data-driven sleep to full-body scans. But we wanted to put some hard numbers on Silicon Valley’s collective investment in wellness—and to suss out any emerging trends.

So we assembled our first ever Brain-Body Investment Survey, in which we anonymously polled over 500 Information subscribers, asking about their outlays in three major categories: exercise, wellness and beauty. The results show that people are pouring unprecedented amounts of time and money into their health practices. Not surprisingly, a select few among us are even willing to shell out tens of thousands of dollars to get stronger, live longer and look younger.