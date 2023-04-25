The Case for Big Action to Regulate Artificial Intelligence

In technology circles, people balk at the mere mention of government regulation. The naysayers argue it interferes with innovation and is a bad byproduct of big government.

But history tells a different story. Transparent, accountable and expert oversight—even when implemented late or ineffectively at first—has proven to be an important part of scaling an economy.

For better or worse, regulation is a necessary and proven boundary condition of capitalism. So why does the topic of regulation ignite such a visceral reaction, especially as it relates to what might be humankind’s biggest technological leap yet—artificial intelligence?