Microsoft’s Cloud Server Business in 2022 Was Less Than Half of AWS, New Document RevealsRead more

July 1, 2023 7:31 AM PDT

Pop Up Grocer looks like it was created as much for social media as for real-life shopping. Walking around the bright, checkerboard-floored West Village market one day last month, I felt like I was stepping inside an Instagram post. On an eye-level shelf in the center of the store (prime real estate, as every packaged food distributor knows) was a pair of pastel Magic Spoon cereal boxes filled with gluten-free, low-sugar breakfast grains in birthday cake and peanut butter flavors. And next to the boxes were the company’s founders, dressed to match their cereal.

Gabi Lewis and Greg Sewitz, two New York–based entrepreneurs in their 30s, founded Magic Spoon in 2019, hoping to create a healthier cereal that still evoked the sugar-loaded Fruit Loops and Honey Nut Cheerios of their youth—albeit priced at $39 for four boxes. Launched in the zero-interest days when every new business had to be a direct-to-consumer company, it grew a loyal fan base of cereal munchers through a blitzkrieg of advertisements on social media and podcasts. The pricey cereal gained traction with enough customers to woo capital—celebrities including Nick Jonas, Shakira and Amy Schumer were early Magic Spoon investors, and last year the company raised an $85 million Series B round, led by HighPost Capital.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Show Us Everything startups culture
The Cereal Influencers of SoHo
By Annie Goldsmith · July 1, 2023 7:31 AM PDT
Magic Spoon founders Gabi Lewis and Greg Sewitz, plus product development manager Cortney Leonard, sample two iterations of a toasted marshmallow flavor with a variety of milks. Photograph by Lisa Corson for The Information.
Pop Up Grocer looks like it was created as much for social media as for real-life shopping. Walking around the bright, checkerboard-floored West Village market one day last month, I felt like I was stepping inside an Instagram post. On an eye-level shelf in the center of the store (prime real estate, as every packaged food distributor knows) was a pair of pastel Magic Spoon cereal boxes filled...
Latest Briefs
 
Nvidia Acquired AI Startup That Shrinks Machine-Learning Models
By Anissa Gardizy · June 30, 2023
Goldman Reportedly Trying to Get Out of Apple Partnership
By Nate Becker · June 30, 2023
Microsoft Says Bing Will Keep Serving News Links in Canada After Google Backs Out
By Aaron Holmes · June 30, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Coatue co-founder Thomas Laffont. Photo by Juan Pinnel
Exclusive startups venture capital
‘Pressures Remain’: Coatue Prepares Tech Founders for the Road Ahead
By Jessica E. Lessin
Earlier this month, I had the opportunity to attend a founder and investor conference hosted by Coatue, called East Meets West.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive enterprise ai
OpenAI Plans ChatGPT ‘Personal Assistant for Work,’ Setting Up Microsoft Rivalry
By Aaron Holmes
In the span of half a year, ChatGPT has become one of the world’s best-known internet brands. Now its creator, OpenAI, has bigger plans for the chatbot: CEO Sam Altman privately told some developers OpenAI wants to turn it into a “supersmart personal assistant for work.” With built-in knowledge about an individual and their workplace, such an assistant could carry out tasks such as drafting emails or documents in that person’s style and with up-to-date information about their business.
Orlando Bravo, founder and managing partner of Thoma Bravo. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive enterprise Finance
Inside Thoma Bravo’s Software Playbook
By Rachel Graf
Until two weeks ago, Thoma Bravo had sold just one company worth more than $10 billion in the past three years, when it offloaded Ellie Mae to Intercontinental Exchange for $11 billion in 2020.
Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, arriving at federal court in San Francisco on June 28. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive microsoft cloud
Microsoft’s Cloud Server Business in 2022 Was Less Than Half of AWS, New Document Reveals
By Aaron Holmes
For years Microsoft has kept a lid on details about the true size of its Azure cloud server rental business, making it impossible for investors to know how Microsoft’s cloud operations unit stacked up against industry leader Amazon Web Services.
Jason Auerbach. Photo via Silicon Valley Bank, Getty and Foursquare.
markets enterprise
The Software Banker With Private Equity on Speed Dial
By Michael Roddan and Maria Heeter
When Josh Rogers, CEO of data integrity firm Precisely, was looking for a buyer in 2021, he tapped Jason Auerbach, then a top investment banker at UBS.
Several mining companies are seeking to produce lithium from the Salton Sea in California. Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: Inside the White House Plan to Speed Battery Metals Mining
By Steve LeVine
U.S. auto and battery makers are racing to build battery assembly plants for the transition to electric vehicles.