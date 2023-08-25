The Companies Readers Think Will Go Public

The Information readers have heard the chatter about a coming wave of initial public offerings. In our monthly survey, more than 40% of the 660 respondents expected new listings to pick up this year, and almost 60% expected the pace to accelerate by the first half of 2024.

Equally interesting is which companies respondents think will go public. That list included some of the usual suspects, such as Stripe, even though the company said it didn’t need the $6.5 billion it raised in a private financing in March for its operations. Other popular choices included grocery-delivery company Instacart, enterprise software maker Databricks and chip designer Arm, which filed on Monday for an IPO. (The survey was completed last week.)