The Creator Economy Database Goes Global; Trevor Noah’s Take on Podcasts

Hello!

Our latest update to the Creator Economy Database comes with a major overhaul of the data we report for startups based outside the U.S. For the first time, we’ve included detailed information about the funding rounds and lead investors for private creator companies headquartered outside of the U.S. Here’s what we found:

• Singapore-based BandLab, a service for artists to record and mix music on their phones, raised the largest international deal in the second quarter. Investment firm Cercano Management led the $25 million Series B1 round. India-based Pocket FM, a service that offers audio series similar to podcasts, secured $16 million in debt funding from First Citizens Bank’s Silicon Valley Bank unit.