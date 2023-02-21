The Creator Gamble in Meta’s New Subscription Offering

For the last three years, social networks like Meta Platforms have pledged more tools for creators to help them reach fans and make money, services that aim to attract online influencers and their followers to the apps. Meta’s latest tool comes with a twist—and by twist, I mean a fee of between $11.99 and $14.99 a month.

It’s an interesting gambit. The paid service it’s started testing in Australia and New Zealand, called Meta Verified, sounds like one many creators would want. For Instagram and Facebook users, it promises to weed out impersonators, to increase their reach in search, comments and recommended feeds, as well as provide verification badges and live chat support. Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in an Instagram post Tuesday it will “make it easier for people, especially creators,” to establish a presence.