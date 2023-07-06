In a 46-page slide deck, Coatue lays out advice for startups confronting today’s vastly changed private tech marketRead more

Logan Paul and KSI pose with Prime Hydration bottles at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo by Getty.
Creator Economy
startups facebook

The Creators Launching Their Own Brands; A Food Creator on Threads

Photo: Logan Paul and KSI pose with Prime Hydration bottles at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo by Getty.

Our recently updated Creator Economy Database features four companies founded by some of the largest online creators, all of whom either raised funds or expanded their products to brick-and-mortar stores in the June quarter. Today we’re taking a closer look at what they’re up to.

The pack includes YouTuber Emma Chamberlain’s coffee company, Chamberlain Coffee, which raised $7 million in a round led by Blazar Capital and United Talent Agency in the second quarter. Our database also tracks Seven Seven Six-backed Feastables, the snack and chocolate bar company founded by YouTuber MrBeast, which was most recently valued at $50 million. 

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Briefing facebook ai
Why Threads Is Bad for the News Business
By Jessica E. Lessin · July 6, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Photo by Getty
By now we have all read myriad analyses of Threads, Instagram’s new Twitter killer. You’ve probably seen that Twitter is threatening to sue Meta over the app, alleging that the company stole “trade secrets.” Hmm, I wonder how the lawsuit will affect the big MMA fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk?While there are a lot of angles to analyze, I can’t stop thinking about what the early...
Latest Briefs
 
PE Firm Buys Controlling Stake in Worldpay at $18.5 Billion Valuation
By Nate Becker · July 6, 2023
Top Binance Executives Quit
By Aidan Ryan · July 6, 2023
Threads App Reaches More Than 30 Million Signups
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · July 6, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Ben Horowitz, Martin Casado and Marc Andreessen. Photos by Getty and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Art by Mike Sullivan.
startups ai
Andreessen Horowitz’s AI Crusader Emerges as a Confidant of the Founders
By Kate Clark
“Will AI kill us all?” Andreessen Horowitz general partner Martin Casado asked his boss Marc Andreessen in early June.
A pop-up event for the 2018 launch of Oddity's IL MAKIAGE brand in New York City. Photo by Getty.
Deals e-commerce
Why Beauty Company Oddity is Poised For a Hot IPO
By Ann Gehan
Cosmetics company Oddity Tech, which filed to go public last week, doesn’t need the stock market to continue rallying for its public debut to take off.
Foreground: CoinFund president Chris Perkins. Background: Sam Bankman-Fried. Photos by Getty.
crypto
Crypto VCs Wrest Power Back From Founders
By Aidan Ryan
Venture capitalists are becoming a little more demanding of crypto firms. At the height of the crypto boom, venture investors were so focused on winning hot deals that they didn’t push for audited financial statements or board seats.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive google semiconductors
Inside Google’s Efforts to Develop Custom Chip for Pixel
By Wayne Ma
Google has big ambitions to develop its own chips for its Pixel phones. So far, however, things haven’t gone according to plan.
Magic Spoon founders Gabi Lewis and Greg Sewitz, plus product development manager Cortney Leonard, sample two iterations of a toasted marshmallow flavor with a variety of milks. Photograph by Lisa Corson for The Information.
Show Us Everything startups culture
The Cereal Influencers of SoHo
By Annie Goldsmith
Pop Up Grocer looks like it was created as much for social media as for real-life shopping. Walking around the bright, checkerboard-floored West Village market one day last month, I felt like I was stepping inside an Instagram post.
Org Charts startups
The People Who Run Chime
By Mark Matousek
Chime aims to undercut traditional banks by being more consumer friendly. Its management team’s experience reflects that approach.