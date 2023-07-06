The Creators Launching Their Own Brands; A Food Creator on Threads

Our recently updated Creator Economy Database features four companies founded by some of the largest online creators, all of whom either raised funds or expanded their products to brick-and-mortar stores in the June quarter. Today we’re taking a closer look at what they’re up to.

The pack includes YouTuber Emma Chamberlain’s coffee company, Chamberlain Coffee, which raised $7 million in a round led by Blazar Capital and United Talent Agency in the second quarter. Our database also tracks Seven Seven Six-backed Feastables, the snack and chocolate bar company founded by YouTuber MrBeast, which was most recently valued at $50 million.