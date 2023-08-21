Scoop: Instacart’s Revenue Rose More than 30% in First HalfRead more

Freyr's battery gigafactory "Giga Arctic," where it hopes to begin production next year. Photo: Courtesy Freyr Battery
The Electric: A Battery CEO on Why He's Stepping Down and Moving His Company to the U.S.

Freyr's battery gigafactory "Giga Arctic," where it hopes to begin production next year. Photo: Courtesy Freyr Battery

On Aug. 10, Norwegian battery maker Freyr Battery announced a dramatic shake-up: CEO Tom Jensen stepped aside and became executive chair, effective today, replacing founder Torstein Sjøtveit, who retired. In the same announcement, the board said it was moving Freyr’s headquarters from Luxembourg to the U.S.

Investors hardly noticed, but the moves offer insight into the West’s challenge to China’s dominance of the electric vehicle and battery industries. This was plain in Freyr’s choice as the new CEO: chip industry veteran Birger Steen, chair of Nordic Semiconductor and a former senior Microsoft executive. It was the latest example of a Western battery company turning to a tech veteran to navigate the valley of death, the often long, difficult path from making a product to large-scale, profit-making production. 

Jensen, the outgoing CEO, said it was the right move: In the West, only Tesla has ever built and run a battery gigafactory, he noted, but semiconductor veterans have scaled up the equivalent—factories that churn out products in the tens of millions. Jensen told me last week that he’s never managed a process through a fivefold increase in output. “Too many people sit for too long in cool positions and just want to sit there for the sake of sitting there,” he said. “I am not that kind of person.”

AI Agenda facebook ai
Beware of Fear-Mongering in AI Regulation; Meta Scores Another Point for Open-Source
By Stephanie Palazzolo · Aug. 21, 2023 7:00 AM PDT
Photo via Getty
It’s no secret politicians are worried about artificial intelligence. And while AI executives suggest they’re just as concerned, they may have another agenda in creating that perception.Recent proposed federal legislation with cheery names like the “Block Nuclear Launch by Autonomous Artificial Intelligence Act of 2023” or the “Artificial Intelligence and Biosecurity Risk Assessment Act,”...
Meta to Launch Web Version of Threads
By Martin Peers · Aug. 20, 2023
European Law is About to Take Effect for Big Tech
By Martin Peers · Aug. 20, 2023
Instacart Revenue Rose 30% Despite Weak Delivery Growth
By Martin Peers · Aug. 20, 2023
