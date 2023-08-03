The Electric: A New Concern for EVs: Fires Aboard Transport Ships

Shipping companies have urged international maritime regulators to create safety rules for transporting electric vehicles after a spate of fires aboard freighters carrying EVs, including one last week near the Netherlands that killed a crew member and injured seven others.

In the latest accident, the 650-foot Fremantle Highway caught fire July 26 en route from Bremerhaven, Germany, to Singapore with 3,783 vehicles aboard, including 498 EVs. It took until Sunday for the fire and smoke to subside sufficiently for tugboats to pull the freighter out of shipping lanes. Authorities do not know how the fire started, but shipping operators “are calling for acceleration [of new regulations] after this new incident,” Nathan Habers, spokesperson for the Royal Association of Netherlands Shipowners, told me in a message.