German electric air taxi maker Lilium hopes to begin commercial operations in 2025. Photo: Paul Hanna/Bloomberg via Getty
The Electric: A University Leaps Into Electric Aviation

In 2000, Toyota introduced the hybrid Prius in the U.S. Sales started slowly—Americans bought just 5,600 of the novel cars that first year and 15,600 the next, a tiny fraction of the Japanese company’s sales. Yet-Ming Chiang, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who at the time was just about to set up his own battery startup, remembers fellow professors sneering at the Prius as unnecessary. What was needed, they said, was a better combustion engine. That attitude only began to change around 2008, when high gasoline prices led Americans to snap up 158,000 Priuses, and Tesla began selling its first fully electric car, the Roadster.

On Thursday, the University of Michigan launched the first electric aviation battery program at a U.S. university, led by Venkat Viswanathan, a battery expert hired from Carnegie Mellon University. Viswanathan, Chiang and the other professors, investors and industry hands at the event said the moment reminded them of the early days of electric car batteries two decades ago: Then, the Prius persuaded almost no one that batteries could power mass-market automobiles or that the industry would go electric, though just a few years later Chiang’s company, A123 Systems, produced the world’s first commercial lithium-iron-phosphate batteries. Today, these people believe that in two decades or so, many commercial airlines may fly electric planes. “People are pretty quick to come up with reasons why some ideas are cuckoo,” Chiang told me. “I think we should have learned from the electric vehicle experience not to write off electric aviation.”

Deals startups venture capital
Venture Firms Still Writing Small Checks Despite $271 Billion in ‘Dry Powder’
By Natasha Mascarenhas · Aug. 7, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Navin Chaddha and Jenny Lefcourt. Photos via Getty
In 2019, Sean Park—a co-founder of Anthemis Group—was on the road 200 nights a year, traveling to Boston, London and other tech hot spots to meet with startups. Even after Covid-19 curtailed travel, Park, who is also the firm’s chief investment officer, was swamped with Zoom meetings with entrepreneurs he was thinking about backing. How times have changed. Now Park estimates...
Quora, Rho, Nuro Signal Wave of Down Rounds
By Cory Weinberg and Kate Clark · Aug. 6, 2023
SoftBank Sues Messaging App IRL, Alleging Falsified Data
By Amir Efrati and Mark Matousek · Aug. 6, 2023
Musk Offers to Pay Legal Bills for Users Who Face Workplace Retaliation
By Laura Mandaro · Aug. 6, 2023
Exclusive startups
Storage Startup Clutter, Running Out of Cash, Sells Itself at Steep Discount
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Late last month, the CEO of storage and moving startup Clutter emailed some of the company’s investors to say the firm was in dire straits: Clutter, which had been valued at a reported $600 million in 2019 and garnered investments from SoftBank and Sequoia, had essentially run out of cash.
Graphic by Mike Sullivan.
Deals startups venture capital
‘Tidal Wave’ of Down Rounds Hits Startups
By Cory Weinberg and Kate Clark
Turntide Technologies, a maker of electric motor systems backed by Bill Gates–founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, was one of the more than 300 private companies that passed the $1 billion valuation threshold last year, putting it firmly into unicorn status.
Reed Jobs. Photo via Emerson Collective.
Deals startups venture capital
Reed Jobs to Start $400 Million VC Fund, Testing Appetite for New Funds
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Reed Jobs, son of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and his spouse, philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, is leaving his mother’s Emerson Collective to start his own venture capital fund, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Art by Clark Miller
The Takeaway
‘Fix It—or Go Surfing’: Jessica Lessin on What She’d Tell Her Younger Self
By Jessica E. Lessin
Ten years ago, almost to the day, my husband Sam took a video of me curled up in bed, convinced I had food poisoning.
Org Charts startups
Plaid’s Leadership Evolves to Prove It’s Not a One-Hit Wonder
By Mark Matousek
Plaid is at a crossroads. The financial technology company has been pushing new services and inking deals with companies such as automakers as it attempts to diversify beyond its business of selling software that connects consumers’ bank accounts to financial services firms like Robinhood and Venmo.
Photo via Parade.
Exclusive startups e-commerce
Gen Z Underwear Startup Nears Sale, Highlighting New Phase of Retail M&A
By Ann Gehan and Natasha Mascarenhas
Gen Z–founded underwear startup Parade, a size- and gender-inclusive brand that built an avid fan base on Instagram and was valued at nearly $200 million last year, is nearing a deal to be acquired, according to three people familiar with the talks.