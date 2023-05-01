Tech’s Newest Side Hustle: Prompt Engineers Surf the AI WaveRead More

Li Auto's booth at the Shanghai Auto Show. Photo: VCG via Getty
The Electric
electric vehicles

The Electric: A Wake-Up Call for the West at the Shanghai Auto Show

Photo: Li Auto's booth at the Shanghai Auto Show. Photo: VCG via Getty

After three years of pandemic lockdowns that kept out most foreign visitors, China last week concluded a mobbed Shanghai Auto Show, and people returning from the event had a near-unanimous message: Chinese electric vehicle makers are coming to the West, and legacy auto and battery makers appear unready to defend their turf.

The verdict seemed ominous: Analysts and the executives of legacy automakers raved about the range, quality and technology on display in the Chinese EVs and batteries, while raising serious doubts about the ability of Western companies to compete in China, the world’s largest auto market. Looking ahead, they worry about competition from Chinese companies in Europe and the U.S.  

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: A Wake-Up Call for the West at the Shanghai Auto Show
By Steve LeVine · May 1, 2023 4:30 AM PDT
Li Auto's booth at the Shanghai Auto Show. Photo: VCG via Getty
After three years of pandemic lockdowns that kept out most foreign visitors, China last week concluded a mobbed Shanghai Auto Show, and people returning from the event had a near-unanimous message: Chinese electric vehicle makers are coming to the West, and legacy auto and battery makers appear unready to defend their turf.The verdict seemed ominous: Analysts and the executives of legacy...
Latest Briefs
 
Regulators Seize First Republic Bank, Sell to JPMorgan Chase
By Nate Becker · May 1, 2023
Sequoia Capital Hired National Security Advisory Firm as China Deals Draw U.S. Scrutiny
By Amir Efrati · April 30, 2023
Apple Drops Lawsuit Against Former Chip Executive Over IP Theft
By Wayne Ma · April 30, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
microsoft startups
How ChatGPT is Roiling 13 Software Companies
By Kevin McLaughlin, Aaron Holmes and Anissa Gardizy
Big software companies including Microsoft and Salesforce are racing to incorporate the technology behind ChatGPT, known as generative artificial intelligence, into their products to attract new users and boost profits.
Apple's John Giannandrea. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups google
Apple’s AI Chief Struggles With Turf Wars as New Era Begins
By Wayne Ma
Late last year, a trio of engineers who had just helped Apple modernize its search technology began working on the type of technology underlying ChatGPT, the chatbot from OpenAI that has captivated the public since it launched last November.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Photo via Getty
Exclusive microsoft google
In Google Founder’s Shadow, CEO Pichai Discovered the Limits of His Power
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Since Sundar Pichai became CEO of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, in 2019, he has been honest with colleagues about the difficulties of overseeing a sprawling conglomerate that’s under constant strain from internal power struggles, regulators and rebellious employees.
IRL CEO and Co-founder Abraham Shafi. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive
IRL’s CEO Steps Down After Allegation of Inflated User Numbers
By Mark Matousek and Amir Efrati
Abraham Shafi has stepped down as CEO of messaging app IRL following allegations that the company used bots to inflate the users it reported publicly and to investors, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Photo via Upstart.
Finance
Fintech’s Credit Crunch
By Ann Gehan
Fintechs, beat down by the tech meltdown last year, are struggling to make good on their pitch to consumers.
Art by Clark Miller, Shutterstock (2).
Opinion policy ai
The Case for Big Action to Regulate Artificial Intelligence
By Chamath Palihapitiya
In technology circles, people balk at the mere mention of government regulation. The naysayers argue it interferes with innovation and is a bad byproduct of big government.