Over the next three years, General Motors, Toyota and other automakers plan to launch dozens of new electric vehicles, hoping to capture serious market share from industry leaders Tesla and Byd. But sales growth is slowing and unsold EVs are multiplying on dealer lots, casting doubt on the pace of the EV transition and some automakers’ chances of survival.
The Electric: An EV Sales Warning for Major Automakers
By| July 17, 2023 4:31 AM PDT
Photo: China's Byd, which sells most of its EVs at home, is attempting to carve out a market for its electric Tang in Europe. Photo: Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty