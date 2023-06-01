The Electric: Congress’ Move on Permitting Reform Leaves Industry Wanting More

Congress appears poised to shrink a key obstacle to the creation of a competitive U.S. electric vehicle battery industry—the agonizing, often yearslong wait to obtain permits to mine for battery metals such as lithium and nickel. On Wednesday night, the House approved small but important changes to the permitting process as part of a bill to lift the federal debt ceiling. Now the Senate takes up the bill in the face of the looming threat that the U.S. will default on its debts, making it likely the permitting changes will become law.