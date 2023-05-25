The Electric: Ford EVs Will Use Iron-Based Batteries, but Not Many and Not for a While

The world’s top-selling electric vehicle makers, Tesla and China’s Byd, have one thing in common—they largely use inexpensive iron-based batteries in their cars. By contrast, legacy Western car manufacturers have stuck almost entirely with more costly nickel-based EV batteries. Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis have said they will use iron batteries in some of their EVs, but they have declined to say when or how many.

Now Ford has offered some specifics: Speaking to analysts and investors on Monday, Lisa Drake, Ford’s vice president of EV industrialization, said the company will use lithium-iron-phosphate batteries in up to a quarter of its EVs by 2028 or 2029.