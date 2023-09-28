The Electric: Ford’s Planned $3.5 Billion Battery Plant in Michigan May Be in Jeopardy

Ford’s plans for a $3.5 billion battery plant in Michigan may be in jeopardy amid fierce political criticism of a licensing agreement between the automaker and China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd., the world’s largest battery manufacturer.
Sept. 28, 2023
Photo: Ford CEO Jim Farley announcing the company's now-embattled $3.5 billion LFP plant licensing technology from China's CATL in February 2023. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty