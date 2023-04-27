General Motors’ decision this week to kill the electric Chevy Bolt brings to a close a turbulent chapter in the company’s foray into electric vehicles, including one of the past decade’s biggest battery scandals and a fire hazard that forced the recall of the entire Bolt fleet. It’s a mystifying decision—and a big mistake.
The Electric: GM’s Baffling Decision to Kill the Magnificently Priced Bolt EV
By| April 27, 2023 4:30 AM PDT
Photo: The 2017 debut Chevy Bolt at the Brussels Expo. In Europe, the EV is called the Opel Ampera. Photo: Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty