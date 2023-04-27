The Electric: GM’s Baffling Decision to Kill the Magnificently Priced Bolt EV

Latest Articles

Exclusive asia electric vehicles

Tesla Replaces South Korea Chief as Musk Meets With Head of State By Becky Peterson · April 27, 2023 7:07 AM PDT

Tesla is shaking up its top leadership in South Korea just one day after CEO Elon Musk met with South Korea’s president to discuss further investment in the country. Yvonne Chan, a regional director for Tesla’s business in Thailand and Taiwan and close deputy to Tesla automotive head Tom Zhu, has added South Korea business to her responsibilities, according to a person with...