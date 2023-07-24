Sales of electric vehicles are growing at 55% a year. California and the EU have both banned the sale of new combustion vehicles after 2035. Yet in 2050 drivers will still be plying the world’s roads in up to 1 billion combustion vehicles, according to leading analysts. Combustion’s tenacity will exacerbate the extreme weather conditions experienced around the world this summer, funnel more than $1 trillion a year in revenue to the oil industry, and give the major automakers more time and cash to make the transition to EVs.
The Electric: In 2050, There May Still Be 1 Billion Combustion Vehicles on the Road
By| July 24, 2023 4:30 AM PDT
Photo: Up to 1 billion combustion vehicles will still be on the road globally three decades from now despite the rapid shift to electric cars. Photo: Dünzl/ullstein bild/Getty.