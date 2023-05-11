The Electric: In the Battery Olympics, Startups Must Overcome Multiple Hurdles

Sequoia Capital’s Mighty StruggleRead more

When lithium-metal battery developer SES AI held its first-quarter earnings call this week, executives were especially prepared for one question: When would the company complete its “A Sample”? And when that was done, when would SES finish its “B” and “C” samples? CEO Qichao Hu assured analysts that all three were on schedule, and the battery on track to be in a commercial electric vehicle by 2026.

Out of the public eye, the A, B and C samples—industry argot for the stages of validating a new EV battery—have become the obsession of Western battery companies and their future automaker customers. It’s a deadly serious one, because before combustion can fade away, the batteries to power moderately priced EVs that go 500 miles on a charge must pass the three sample stages, as judged by the automakers that will use them. In all, the process can take four years. And not every next-gen battery will pass muster. “Some hit fundamental showstoppers,” Hu told me. “It’s not easy.”

SoftBank’s Vision Fund Reports Loss as Value of Startup Stakes Declines
By Juro Osawa · May 11, 2023
Apollo, Blackstone and Brex Among Firms That Bid for SVB Assets
By Michael Roddan · May 10, 2023
Programming Site Stack Overflow Facing Challenge From Generative AI
By Kevin McLaughlin · May 10, 2023
Roelof Botha, senior steward of Sequoia Capital. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller for The Information (photo Getty)
The Big Read venture capital
Sequoia Capital’s Mighty Struggle
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
One day in March, Sequoia Capital assembled a show of force: a private summit on artificial intelligence hosted at the firm’s airy offices in San Francisco’s Mission District.
Sam Altman in Tokyo in April. Photo by AP
Exclusive startups ai
OpenAI’s Losses Doubled to $540 Million as It Developed ChatGPT
By Erin Woo and Amir Efrati
OpenAI’s losses roughly doubled to around $540 million last year as it developed ChatGPT and hired key employees from Google, according to three people with knowledge of the startup’s financials.
Enovix Chair T.J. Rodgers. Photo: Courtesy Valeta Rodgers
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: An Afternoon With Chip Tycoon T.J. Rodgers on His Latest Act—Batteries
By Steve LeVine
In the 1980s and 1990s, Silicon Valley revolved around semiconductors, and T.J. Rodgers stood out.
Klaviyo CEO Andrew Bialecki. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive e-commerce
IPO Hopeful Klaviyo Tries to Prove There’s More to Life Than Shopify
By Ann Gehan and Cory Weinberg
For years, Klaviyo’s best partner was e-commerce giant Shopify. Now, as the marketing software firm once valued at $9.5 billion gears up for an initial public offering, it’s looking to make new friends.
A presentation at Amazon's NewFront Conference on May 1. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive amazon
Amazon Plans to Generate Photos and Videos for Advertisers Using AI
By Theo Wayt
Amazon is building a team to work on artificial intelligence tools that will generate photos and videos for merchants to use in advertising campaigns on its platform, a company spokesperson confirmed, efforts that could help diversify its ad business.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive google entertainment
Nearly Half of YouTube’s U.S. Viewership Is Now on TVs, Helping Drive Ad Shift
By Sahil Patel
For years, Google’s YouTube couldn’t get any respect from the TV industry. TV marketers wouldn’t go near it out of fear that their ads would be tainted by running alongside YouTube’s amateur content.