The Electric: Lower Metals Costs Invite Risky Forecasts of More-Robust EV Sales

Latest Articles

Exclusive e-commerce

TikTok Plans Seattle Beachhead for Shopping Expansion By Erin Woo · Sept. 21, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

As TikTok seeks to compete with Amazon, it’s planting a flag in the e-commerce giant’s backyard. The video app company is using the Seattle area as the base for an aggressive expansion into online shopping, according to three people with knowledge of the situation. TikTok is offering existing employees in other TikTok offices, such as Los Angeles and New York City, a relocation...