Recent declines in the cost of batteries have persuaded some analysts to significantly increase their forecasts of electric vehicle sales later this decade. But the sales projections partly depend on the prices of battery metals like lithium and nickel staying comparatively low, a considerable risk given wild price swings over the last two years.
The Electric: Lower Metals Costs Invite Risky Forecasts of More-Robust EV Sales
By| Sept. 21, 2023 4:49 AM PDT
Photo: A lithium brine operation in Chile's Salar de Atacama. Photo: Lucas Aguayo Araos/Anadolu/Getty