The Electric: Lucid Touts Its Battery’s Efficiency

Most auto companies and their customers are obsessed with how far electric vehicles will go on a charge. To be taken seriously, most carmakers think an EV should have 250 to 300 miles of range; 400 to 500 miles on a charge is the ultragold standard. EVs that deliver such long range are kings of the hill.

Lucid Motors says this thinking is all wrong. What sets a terrific EV apart from a run-of-the-mill model is not how far it will go before its battery dies, argues Emad Dlala, Lucid’s senior vice president for powertrain, but its efficiency: To use a gasoline-car analogy, what is the EV equivalent of miles per gallon? After all, Dlala says, anyone can load a gigantic, expensive battery into an EV and then boast about its fantastic range.