Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others ScramblingRead More

The 24-layer battery that QuantumScape will now concentrate on manufacturing. Photo: Courtesy QuantumScape
The Electric
electric vehicles

The Electric: QuantumScape Pivots to Small Batteries In a Bid to Stay Relevant

Photo: The 24-layer battery that QuantumScape will now concentrate on manufacturing. Photo: Courtesy QuantumScape

Trailing rivals in the U.S. and China, once high-flying electric vehicle battery developer QuantumScape is lowering its ambitions and aiming to make smartphone-size batteries, a pivot it hopes will restore its momentum and contain the damage from a delayed production ramp.

Until now, the San Jose, Calif., company has sought to make a single product—large pure lithium metal batteries delivering far longer EV driving range than current lithium-ion batteries can. But manufacturing stumbles and stubborn defects in its components have bogged down QuantumScape’s strategy. So last week, the company, at risk of being eclipsed by rivals that are closer to commercial sales, put the large battery on the back burner and said it will instead concentrate on making smaller cells usable in both smartphones and EVs.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Exclusive google entertainment
Nearly Half of YouTube’s U.S. Viewership Is Now on TVs, Helping Drive Ad Shift
By Sahil Patel · May 4, 2023 7:00 AM PDT
Art by Mike Sullivan.
For years, Google’s YouTube couldn’t get any respect from the TV industry. TV marketers wouldn’t go near it out of fear that their ads would be tainted by running alongside YouTube’s amateur content. And analysts and research firms treated the streaming service as separate from the rest of television when analyzing TV viewing and advertising. How things have changed. One...
Latest Briefs
 
Klaviyo Adds Board Members as It Preps for Potential IPO
By Ann Gehan · May 4, 2023
Paramount Global Slashes Dividend as Streaming Costs Mount
By Martin Peers · May 4, 2023
Shopify Lays Off 20% of Employees As It Embraces More Cost-Cutting
By Ann Gehan · May 4, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Apple's John Giannandrea. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups google
Apple’s AI Chief Struggles With Turf Wars as New Era Begins
By Wayne Ma
Late last year, a trio of engineers who had just helped Apple modernize its search technology began working on the type of technology underlying ChatGPT, the chatbot from OpenAI that has captivated the public since it launched last November.
Ryan Williams, CEO of Cadre. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others Scrambling
By Maria Heeter and Cory Weinberg
A flock of big-name investors—Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive Capital, Founders Fund and even Jack Ma and George Soros—piled into Cadre six years ago at an $800 million valuation, seeing potential in its promise to bring commercial real estate investing to the masses.
Photo via Upstart.
Finance
Fintech’s Credit Crunch
By Ann Gehan
Fintechs, beat down by the tech meltdown last year, are struggling to make good on their pitch to consumers.
IRL CEO and Co-founder Abraham Shafi. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive
IRL’s CEO Steps Down After Allegation of Inflated User Numbers
By Mark Matousek and Amir Efrati
Abraham Shafi has stepped down as CEO of messaging app IRL following allegations that the company used bots to inflate the users it reported publicly and to investors, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive ai
TikTok Is Developing AI-Generated Video Disclosures as Deepfakes Rise
By Kaya Yurieff
Some viral TikTok videos may soon show a new type of label: that it’s made by AI. The ByteDance-owned app is developing a tool for content creators to disclose they used generative artificial intelligence in making their videos, according to a person with direct knowledge of the efforts.
Photo by Getty
Exclusive asia policy
Sequoia Hired National Security Firm Beacon Amid Scrutiny of China Deals
By Juro Osawa, Amir Efrati and Abram Brown
Sequoia Capital, whose Chinese affiliate became one of the biggest funders of startups in China, has been working with Washington-based national security advisory firm Beacon Global Strategies as it faces potential U.S.