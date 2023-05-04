The Electric: QuantumScape Pivots to Small Batteries In a Bid to Stay Relevant

Trailing rivals in the U.S. and China, once high-flying electric vehicle battery developer QuantumScape is lowering its ambitions and aiming to make smartphone-size batteries, a pivot it hopes will restore its momentum and contain the damage from a delayed production ramp.

Until now, the San Jose, Calif., company has sought to make a single product—large pure lithium metal batteries delivering far longer EV driving range than current lithium-ion batteries can. But manufacturing stumbles and stubborn defects in its components have bogged down QuantumScape’s strategy. So last week, the company, at risk of being eclipsed by rivals that are closer to commercial sales, put the large battery on the back burner and said it will instead concentrate on making smaller cells usable in both smartphones and EVs.