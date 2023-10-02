Former President Donald Trump and other Republicans have united around a vow to gut President Joe Biden’s landmark laws supporting electric vehicles, which marshal more than $500 billion to build a U.S. battery industry. Industry hands foresee little threat to the nascent industry, even in a Republican landslide that wins the White House and both houses of Congress. That’s a mistake.
The Electric: Some Republicans Want to Kill the IRA. The Industry Isn’t Worried. That’s a Big Risk
By| Oct. 2, 2023 4:30 AM PDT
Photo: GOP presidential candidates lashed out at electric vehicle subsidies in last week's debate. Photo: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg/Getty