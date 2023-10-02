The Electric: Some Republicans Want to Kill the IRA. The Industry Isn’t Worried. That’s a Big Risk

Latest Articles

Meta, OpenAI Square Off Over Open Source AI By Jon Victor · Oct. 2, 2023 10:32 AM PDT

Artificial intelligence leaders and policymakers are divided on a key question: Are cutting-edge AI models too powerful to hand to just anyone? That question has pitted companies such as Meta Platforms, which recently made the code for its conversational AI freely available on the internet, against rivals such as OpenAI that sell proprietary AI like ChatGPT but don’t share the code....