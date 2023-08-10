Tome, AI Startup Founded by Ex-Meta Managers, Discusses Fundraising at $600 Million ValuationRead more

Proterra's bus manufacturing factory in Greenville, S.C. Photo: Courtesy Proterra
The Electric
electric vehicles

The Electric: The Valley of Death Takes Out Another EV Maker

Photo: Proterra's bus manufacturing factory in Greenville, S.C. Photo: Courtesy Proterra

In May, Michael Shlisky, an analyst with investment bank D.A. Davidson, listened to electric truck and bus manufacturer Proterra’s first-quarter earnings call and was impressed: Just a few months earlier, the Burlingame, Calif., company’s share price had been in free fall, plunging 79% in six weeks, in part because it had been burning through cash. But now, the company reported that it had $296 million in cash on hand at the end of March, virtually the same as in the prior quarter; company executives crowed that they expected 50% revenue growth for the year. “After a precipitous collapse, it looks to us like the storm surrounding [Proterra] is subsiding,” Shlisky told clients in a note. He maintained a buy rating on the stock, with a price target of $3.50 per share, more than double its $1.46 price at the time.

On Monday, Proterra broadsided investors with an announcement that it had filed for protection under bankruptcy laws to avoid running out of cash. Shlisky was among those who felt blindsided. “The outlook we had been talking about did not include bankruptcy whatsoever,” he told me. “It seemed pretty far from that after the first quarter.” Steven Fox, founder of Fox Advisors, told his clients in a note, “To us this news is stunning.”

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: The Valley of Death Takes Out Another EV Maker
By Steve LeVine · Aug. 10, 2023 4:30 AM PDT
Proterra's bus manufacturing factory in Greenville, S.C. Photo: Courtesy Proterra
In May, Michael Shlisky, an analyst with investment bank D.A. Davidson, listened to electric truck and bus manufacturer Proterra’s first-quarter earnings call and was impressed: Just a few months earlier, the Burlingame, Calif., company’s share price had been in free fall, plunging 79% in six weeks, in part because it had been burning through cash. But now, the company reported that it had $296...
Latest Briefs
 
In RTO Push, Amazon Tells Some Employees to Relocate or Leave
By Anissa Gardizy · Aug. 9, 2023
Biden Issues Order to Limit U.S. Investments in China’s Tech Sector
By Juro Osawa · Aug. 9, 2023
Google, Universal Music in Talks Over AI Licensing Deal
By Jon Victor · Aug. 9, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Graphic by Mike Sullivan.
Deals startups venture capital
‘Tidal Wave’ of Down Rounds Hits Startups
By Cory Weinberg and Kate Clark
Turntide Technologies, a maker of electric motor systems backed by Bill Gates–founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, was one of the more than 300 private companies that passed the $1 billion valuation threshold last year, putting it firmly into unicorn status.
Art by Clark Miller
The Takeaway
‘Fix It—or Go Surfing’: Jessica Lessin on What She’d Tell Her Younger Self
By Jessica E. Lessin
Ten years ago, almost to the day, my husband Sam took a video of me curled up in bed, convinced I had food poisoning.
Photo via Parade.
Exclusive startups e-commerce
Gen Z Underwear Startup Nears Sale, Highlighting New Phase of Retail M&A
By Ann Gehan and Natasha Mascarenhas
Gen Z–founded underwear startup Parade, a size- and gender-inclusive brand that built an avid fan base on Instagram and was valued at nearly $200 million last year, is nearing a deal to be acquired, according to three people familiar with the talks.
MoonPay's booth at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention in Miami. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive crypto
How MoonPay Employees Missed Out on the Crypto Boom
By Aidan Ryan
As the crypto investing boom was reaching a fever pitch in 2021, crypto payment startup MoonPay—known for its flashy celebrity endorsements—was barreling toward a blockbuster fundraising.
Photo via Midjourney.
AI Agenda ai
Hype About AI ‘Agents’ Rises Again; Why GPUs Are So Hard to Find
By Stephanie Palazzolo
Like many others, I dream of having my own personal artificial intelligence-powered assistant to answer texts I’ve been avoiding or land that impossible-to-get reservation at a restaurant blowing up on TikTok.
TSMC CEO C.C. Wei, left, and Apple CEO Tim Cook in Arizona in December. Photo by AP
Exclusive apple semiconductors
How Apple Will Save Billions of Dollars on Chips for New iPhone
By Wayne Ma
When Apple’s next iPhone goes on sale in September, its upgraded core processor will be more powerful than that of any rival smartphone.