The Ultium Cells plant near Lordstown, Ohio.
The Electric
electric vehicles

The Electric: Union Negotiations for a U.S. Battery Plant Are Likely to Take a Year

The Ultium Cells plant near Lordstown, Ohio.

The United Auto Workers’ contract talks with Ultium Cells, General Motors’ joint venture for electric vehicle batteries, could take as long as a year as the union also attempts to hammer out a new national four-year agreement with the big three U.S. automakers, according to a union official.

Six months after workers at the Ultium plant in Lordstown, Ohio, became the first at a U.S. battery gigafactory to organize, they have become the spearpoint of a UAW strategy to fold all nine U.S. battery gigafactories planned by GM, Ford and Stellantis into the new national agreement. None of the eight other plants is organized. 

The Lordstown talks have attracted outsize attention because they are likely to set a pattern for how the automakers will treat all the battery gigafactories. The gigafactories themselves have assumed geopolitical significance as the U.S. attempts to compete with the Chinese battery makers that dominate the industry. The union estimates that the Lordstown factory alone will receive about $1 billion a year in subsidies under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Exclusive facebook ar/vr
How Meta Stumbled In Quest for Chip Independence
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan and Wayne Ma · June 22, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Photos via Getty and Shutterstock.
Meta Platforms executives always knew this moment would come. Apple’s unveiling of its Vision Pro mixed reality headset early this month puts the spotlight on the looming battle between Apple and Meta over control of the augmented reality and virtual reality market. And for the past five years, Meta has readied itself for the competition by trying to develop as many of its own chips as it...
Photo by Getty
Dealmaker venture capital
The End of Megafunds
By Kate Clark
Megafunds may be a relic of another era in venture capital. That’s not a bad thing. Insight Partners has reduced the target of its next fund 25% to $15 billion, the Financial Times first reported this week.
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Exclusive google facebook
Meta Wants Companies to Make Money Off Its Open-Source AI, in Challenge to Google
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan, Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his deputies want other companies to freely use and profit from new artificial intelligence software Meta is developing, a decision that could have big implications for other AI developers and businesses that are increasingly adopting it.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
Exclusive ai
OpenAI Considers Creating an App Store for AI Software
By Aaron Holmes and Jon Victor
OpenAI—an early mover in releasing chatbots powered by large-language models—is contemplating another initiative to extend its influence in the world of artificial intelligence.
Photo via YouTube/Google for Startups.
startups venture capital
Founders of Collapsed Job-Training Startup Misled VCs, Investor Alleges
By Natasha Mascarenhas
In the span of a few months, Bitwise Industries, a job training startup that raised more than $100 million from investors including JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Kapor Capital, has gone from an unlikely success story with hundreds of employees to a firm near bankruptcy targeted by multiple lawsuits, including allegations that its founders committed fraud.
Nat Friedman, left, and Daniel Gross.
startups ai
Billion-Dollar AI Venture Fund Offers Elusive Nvidia Chips to Win Deals
By Kate Clark
Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross, a pair of founders turned startup investors, set the venture capital world abuzz last week by announcing a novel tactic to win over founders: offering them access to a huge number of free servers equipped with the most advanced chips for training machine-learning models.
Apple CEO Tim Cook.
apple ar/vr
What Apple Didn’t Reveal About the Vision Pro
By Wayne Ma
If you want a sense of what you might be able to do with Apple’s new Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in the future, consider this.