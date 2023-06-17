Road trip season is upon us, and with electric vehicle sales up almost 50% so far in 2023, there’s a good chance that wherever you’re going, you won’t need gasoline. But you will need to recharge, and that’s where things can get complicated. I have been testing EVs for well over a decade and have driven thousands of miles in dozens of countries. I’ve definitely learned to love the calm, quiet dynamic an EV brings to the road trip experience, but I’ve also come to learn the value of planning. There’s a lot to know before you head for the hills, emissions-free.