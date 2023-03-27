The Electric: Will Next-Gen Batteries Break into Mass Market EVs This Decade?

Welcome back to The Electric! To those of you receiving the newsletter for the first time, I hope you enjoy this dive into the world of electric vehicles and batteries. I welcome feedback, so feel free to email. For my faithful subscribers, this begins a new publication schedule. For reasons more aligned with the news cycle, we will now publish Monday and Thursday mornings.

This week, we look at a fervent debate in the next-generation battery community: Can innovative battery companies command a premium price for better performance, or does everyone need to beat the price of traditional lithium ion regardless of what they are offering?

Save the date: Lithium prices are down 40% from their peak, the U.S. is developing volume production of the metal, and automakers are going into the mining business. Yet no one seems certain whether the price drop signifies a long-term surplus or we are headed for another crunch. To discuss what’s really happening, I’m excited to host Jon Evans, CEO of Lithium Americas, developer of the Thacker Pass lithium mine in Nevada, for the next live chat, April 6 at 2 p.m. ET. RSVP here. If you’d like to invite a guest, email me.

Vincent Pluvinage, CEO of silicon anode developer OneD Battery Sciences, is on a rant: His fellow next-generation battery makers, he says, are overpromising a future of cheap, faster-charging, long-distance electric vehicles. Pluvinage says automakers will be reluctant to adopt these technologies after sinking billions of dollars into factories devoted to conventional lithium-ion and graphite batteries. As a result, he says, his rivals won’t achieve the high sales they predict this decade, but will be relegated to the niche premium and ultraluxury segments.

The 64-year-old Pluvinage, a Belgian entrepreneur with a doctorate in bioengineering, has personal and economic motives for his claims. His Palo Alto, Calif.-based company, which is developing a battery with General Motors, is competing for future business with the rivals he is denigrating. But he has a point: It will be expensive to switch to next-gen high-silicon anodes, which use costly materials and aren’t yet manufactured at high volume. He argues for moderation—anodes that mix a small amount of silicon with graphite, rather than the 100% silicon anodes others tout as a goal. “The second half of the decade—2024 to 2030—is the era of affordable EVs,” Pluvinage says. “Everything is about economics.”