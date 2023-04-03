Ford and Tesla have sought alliances with China's CATL in U.S. battery factories. Photo: Zhu Difeng/VCG/Getty
The Electric
electric vehicles

The Electric: With U.S. Rules in Place, a Non-Chinese Battery Supply Chain Takes Shape

Photo: Ford and Tesla have sought alliances with China's CATL in U.S. battery factories. Photo: Zhu Difeng/VCG/Getty

Last week, the Biden administration released near-final rules governing how companies and consumers can tap hundreds of billions of dollars in U.S. tax credits meant to spur the rise of a mine-to-factory electric vehicle battery industry. But companies including Ford and Tesla have rushed ahead of the rules, in the process helping to reveal what a U.S.-focused industry might look like. 

So far, Ford’s and Tesla’s bets appear to be paying off. In February, Ford struck an alliance with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. to make EV batteries in Michigan, gambling rightly that the White House would not challenge the deal despite the involvement of a Chinese company. In recent days, Tesla has told the administration that it is seeking a similar arrangement with CATL, perhaps for a factory in Texas, according to people familiar with the matter. Administration officials did not object to Tesla’s plans, according to the people, who said batteries produced by the plant, if it is built, would probably qualify for at least some U.S. tax credits. Tesla’s plans were first reported by Bloomberg.

By jumping ahead of the rules before they become final later this year, Ford and Tesla highlighted what should have been obvious to everyone by now—that it’s not possible to make batteries entirely without China and won’t be for a long time. The automakers are effectively proposing a large if low-profile role by Chinese companies. The outcome of their vision, and actions by the Biden administration, will be a sprawling battery manufacturing industry, anchored in the U.S. and stretching to Europe, Japan and South Korea and possibly Indonesia and Argentina, designed to break China’s chokehold over the industry. 

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Exclusive enterprise
The Salesforce Executives Vying for Bigger Jobs as Benioff Resumes Sole Rule
By Kevin McLaughlin · April 3, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Salesforce has always been known for internal power struggles. Now, as the dust settles from the January departure of Bret Taylor as co-CEO, at least two senior executives are vying for a wider range of responsibilities, perhaps anticipating the day CEO and co-founder Marc Benioff finally steps aside. Srinivas Tallapragada, chief engineering officer, and David Schmaier, chief product officer,...
Latest Briefs
 
Online Bulk Grocery Seller Boxed Files For Bankruptcy
By Ann Gehan · April 3, 2023
Bakkt Completes Deal for Apex Crypto
By Aidan Ryan · April 3, 2023
Endeavor To Buy WWE and Merge It With UFC to Form New Company
By Sahil Patel · April 3, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
From left, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and Google Brain chief Jeff Dean. Photos by Getty, Bloomberg
Exclusive google ai
Alphabet’s Google and DeepMind Pause Grudges, Join Forces to Chase OpenAI
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
OpenAI’s success in overtaking Google with an artificial intelligence–powered chatbot has achieved what seemed impossible in the past: It has forced the two AI research teams within Google’s parent, Alphabet, to overcome years of intense rivalry to work together.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion startups
Don’t Build the Wrong Kind of AI Business
By Ben Parr
At a catch-up coffee a few weeks ago, a founder friend asked me, “What AI thing should we build?” It was the third time that week a founder had asked me the same question.
Orlando Bravo, co-founder of Thoma Bravo LLC. Photo by Bloomberg.
DEALS enterprise
Private Equity Firms’ Secret Weapon for Big Software Buyouts
By Rachel Graf
When Thoma Bravo was drawing up the financing of its $8 billion acquisition of Coupa Software last year, the private equity giant didn’t turn to a bank, and it didn’t get a traditional loan.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion entertainment media/telecom
The Streaming Business Model Is Hitting Its Half-Life
By Andrew A. Rosen
Sign up for Rosen’s newsletter, Parqor, part of The Information’s newsletter network.
Org Charts microsoft ai
The People Who Make OpenAI Run Fast
By Jon Victor
Sam Altman has been the face of OpenAI as it quickly outmaneuvered rivals such as Google to launch cutting-edge artificial intelligence to the public.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion economy
The Layoff Contagion Is Hurting Us All
By Jeffrey Pfeffer
Alphabet. Salesforce. Microsoft. IBM. Zoom. Meta Platforms. Amazon. The list goes on. More than 300,000 people laid off just in technology, just in the past year, and the number keeps growing—Disney, Goldman Sachs, Philips, Boeing, Meta (again), Amazon (again), even McKinsey.