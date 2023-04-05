The Ex-Twitter Employee Going Viral With Vegan Food

Until November, Priyanka Naik’s career as a food blogger took place around the sidelines of her main job at Twitter, where she most recently led the social network’s North American and Latin American partnerships with large companies developing products with its API, or backend to its tweet data. But after she lost that position in layoffs that followed Elon Musk’s takeover, Naik decided to focus solely on building her own business and brand as “Chef Priyanka.”

“I was already trying to put together my exit plan from corporate for a little bit,” Naik, 34, told The Information in a recent interview.