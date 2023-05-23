The Exclusive College Club Training Student Influencers

At the University of Southern California, college kids aren’t just making TikTok videos for fun in their dorms: they’re teaching each other how to go viral. Reach, a social media and content creator club that started at USC, has cultivated a community of over 500 college students nationally who want to be influencers, digital marketers or work in social media.

Running the show is Dylan Huey, a USC junior studying business administration, who serves as chairman and CEO of Reach’s national organization as well as the USC chapter’s president. Reach will be in 25 colleges by the end of May, including the University of California, Los Angeles, Duke University and Pennsylvania State University, the 21-year-old told The Information. The USC chapter alone has more than 100 members, including two Olympic athletes, the youngest American woman to climb Mount Everest and an Emmy-winning actress.