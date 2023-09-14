The Executive Musk Almost Tapped to Run Twitter

On Elon Musk’s first day as the new owner of Twitter, later renamed to X, he secretly met with one possible candidate who could help him run the company: Kayvon Beykpour, according to a new biography of Musk by Walter Isaacson out this week.

Beykpour co-founded livestreaming app Periscope. Twitter acquired his company in 2015, but shut it down six years later due to fizzling usage. He was most recently general manager of consumer at Twitter leading much of the company’s creator-related efforts, including live audio Spaces and paid subscriptions to creators, then called Super Follows. But the previous CEO Parag Agrawal fired him in 2022 while he was on paternity leave.