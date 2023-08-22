The Features Threads Could Roll Out Next

Meta Platforms’ launch of a web version of Threads could help boost adoption after usage has plunged.

But it still has some major features missing. Here’s a look at what it could roll out next, especially if it wants to compete with what made Twitter, now called X, a success:

• Direct messages: DMs are a core way that creators interact with fans. Currently, sharing a Thread privately is quite clunky. You can send it to someone from the Threads app, but it will go through Instagram’s DM feature, bringing you back into the Instagram app and off of Threads. Or you can share it via Apple Messages, WhatsApp, or even email. Another plus of this feature: Private messaging in general makes people more likely to return to an app as they keep the conversation going.