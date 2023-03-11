Breaking News: Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s CollapseGet the Latest

People line up outside of the shuttered Silicon Valley Bank headquarters on March 10 in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Getty.
March 11, 2023 5:30 AM PST

Silicon Valley Bank wasn't just a bank—it was a central artery in the venture capital circulatory system.

VC firms recruiting new partners would tell them SVB could set them up with a mortgage in a day. The bank wined and dined the industry in Napa. It sponsored numerous events across the Valley.

While other banks that routinely handled huge clients might barely give a startup founder the time of day, SVB showered them with attention.

“We have banked with SVB from the beginning of our founding in 2019,” said Tiffany Kelly, the founder of Curastory, a video advertising startup that has raised $6.3 million in total funding, in an interview on Thursday. “They have gone above and beyond to assist in those unique circumstances when we needed the support like no other bank would or could. They have a lifelong client in us.”

But Silicon Valley Bank failed Friday, when it crashed hard into the arms of the FDIC after a bad bet on interest rates, a run on the bank, a failed attempt to raise money and a short-lived endeavor to sell itself. SVB was insolvent, the California government said, with a negative cash balance of about $958 million. It was the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history behind that of Washington Mutual.

The Big Read media/telecom
The News Business Is in Crisis—but Not The New York Times Co.
By Abram Brown · March 11, 2023 6:00 AM PST
Photo of Kopit Levien by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller
Meredith Kopit Levien exists in a perpetual yo-yo motion. Most weeks, the CEO of The New York Times Co. spends three days in New York—“sometimes more if needed”—where a pied-à-terre gives her easy access to the company’s landmark Eighth Avenue headquarters. The rest of the time she spends in Washington, D.C., where her family lives and where she keeps a...
Stablecoin Issuer Circle Reveals $3.3 Billion Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
By Akash Pasricha · March 10, 2023
Silicon Valley Bank Experienced $42 Billion in Attempted Withdrawals
By Maria Heeter · March 10, 2023
Meta Layoffs Expected to Begin Next Week
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · March 10, 2023
