The Founders and Coaches Addressing Burnout

Over the past two years, I’ve interviewed dozens of creators. It’s very rare that I speak to one that hasn’t experienced burnout or a toll on their mental health, sometimes spurred by hateful comments, declining views, or simply the loneliness of working solo. Two recent creator suicides, of long-time influencer Heather Armstrong and TikTok dad Bobby Moudy, have trained a spotlight on creators’ mental health strains–and the startups trying to address them.

Burnout can happen in a variety of different jobs, but creators have some unique characteristics that make them especially susceptible. “It’s not possible to really separate your work and your life when you are the business,” said Josh Zimmerman, a life coach for creators who founded Creator Coach. “There is a major misalignment of work-life balance…They don’t get to turn the lights off, lock up and go home.”