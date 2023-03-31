The Full-Body Scanners Will See You Now

Alphabet’s Google and DeepMind Join Forces to Chase OpenAIRead Now

March 31, 2023 11:00 AM PDT

In late September 2022, Ryan Crownholm, a 46-year-old entrepreneur from Los Angeles, donned a pair of plush surgical scrubs and hopped onto a stainless-steel MRI table at Prenuvo, a fast-growing chain of body-scanning clinics. Crownholm, the founder of landscaping service DirtMatch, was undergoing an elective MRI, which cost him $2,500 and would generate a full 20-page set of diagnostics about his nervous, circulatory, digestive, urinary and musculoskeletal systems. “It felt like a high-end spa,” he said of the West Los Angeles location, which included tables loaded with herbal teas and protein bars.

Five days later, Cranholm’s primary care physician called with some bad news. “Your MRI showed an 8.25-centimeter renal cell carcinoma on your kidney,” the doctor informed him. After Cranholm underwent a computerized tomography scan at a hospital, the existence of the mass was confirmed, with his doctor estimating a 98% likelihood that it was malignant. The news landed like a bombshell. “What if my kids had to grow up without a dad?” Crownholm asked.

In November, surgeons successfully removed Crownholm’s kidney, and a biopsy confirmed he’d had stage 3 kidney cancer. “I dodged the bullet,” he said three months later with the cancer in remission. If the mass had been discovered a year later, his doctor told him, “we’d have had a very different conversation.”

Cranholm’s experience represented an extreme outcome for patients undergoing elective body scans. But for the majority of people shelling out for them, the scans offer something else: the ability to peer into the black box of your body and decrypt the messages it is sending you. For a target audience of affluent and tech-obsessed patients, a slew of new body diagnostics companies is offering the chance to “be the CEO of your own health.”

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Market Research culture
The Full-Body Scanners Will See You Now
By Zara Stone · March 31, 2023 11:00 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller.
In late September 2022, Ryan Crownholm, a 46-year-old entrepreneur from Los Angeles, donned a pair of plush surgical scrubs and hopped onto a stainless-steel MRI table at Prenuvo, a fast-growing chain of body-scanning clinics. Crownholm, the founder of landscaping service DirtMatch, was undergoing an elective MRI, which cost him $2,500 and would generate a full 20-page set of diagnostics about...
Latest Briefs
 
Fidelity Marks Down Twitter Stake Another 7.9%
By Martin Peers · March 31, 2023
Coinbase Hires Former Shopify Executive as Country Director
By Aidan Ryan · March 30, 2023
Circle’s USDC Outflows Exceed $10 Billion Since Crypto Bank Crisis
By Akash Pasricha · March 30, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
From left, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and Google Brain chief Jeff Dean. Photos by Getty, Bloomberg
Exclusive google ai
Alphabet’s Google and DeepMind Pause Grudges, Join Forces to Chase OpenAI
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
OpenAI’s success in overtaking Google with an artificial intelligence–powered chatbot has achieved what seemed impossible in the past: It has forced the two AI research teams within Google’s parent, Alphabet, to overcome years of intense rivalry to work together.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion startups
Don’t Build the Wrong Kind of AI Business
By Ben Parr
At a catch-up coffee a few weeks ago, a founder friend asked me, “What AI thing should we build?” It was the third time that week a founder had asked me the same question.
Art by Clark Miller.
Market Research e-commerce culture
The Skin-Tech Devices Helping Execs Beautify in a Hurry
By Aja Mangum
I’m always 29 at heart,” said Liyia Wu, CEO of ShopShops, a livestream shopping app for fashion, beauty and lifestyle products.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion entertainment media/telecom
The Streaming Business Model Is Hitting Its Half-Life
By Andrew A. Rosen
Sign up for Rosen’s newsletter, Parqor, part of The Information’s newsletter network.
Orlando Bravo, co-founder of Thoma Bravo LLC. Photo by Bloomberg.
DEALS enterprise
Private Equity Firms’ Secret Weapon for Big Software Buyouts
By Rachel Graf
When Thoma Bravo was drawing up the financing of its $8 billion acquisition of Coupa Software last year, the private equity giant didn’t turn to a bank, and it didn’t get a traditional loan.
Art by Clark Miller
Surreal Estate real estate
Silicon Valley’s Realtors, Like Its Bankers, Are Having a Tough Month
By Zara Stone
In early March, Ken DeLeon, founder of DeLeon Realty, a Silicon Valley–based brokerage that sold more than $1 billion in homes in 2021, called one of his venture capitalist clients to discuss the purchase of a $20 million–plus megamansion.