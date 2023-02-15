The Good News for Tech IPO Hopefuls

Sentiment around a long-awaited return for tech initial public offerings has certainly turned—or at least subtly shifted—in the last week. The previous mood among several investors I have spoken with could have been summed up as: “No way that’s happening anytime soon.” Now it’s more like: “You know, there may just be an opening in a quarter or two.”

To that end, Cory reported today that Reddit is still targeting the end of the year for an IPO. And he has lots of updates about which other private companies have (or have not) updated their filings.