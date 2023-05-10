For Tesla employees, the sight of Tom Zhu’s face early this year around the electric car maker’s factory in Austin, Texas, was a relief.

For months, the absence of key Tesla executives in Austin had paralyzed the multimillion-dollar purchasing decisions required to build out the assembly line for its newest vehicle, a futuristic stainless-steel hulk called the Cybertruck. The company’s CEO, Elon Musk, had been preoccupied with Twitter since October, when he acquired the company for $44 billion. Another key Tesla executive who had overseen earlier factory projects, Omead Afshar, had decamped the previous summer to work at Musk’s other companies, said current and former Tesla employees.